Syensqo and ZF win prestigious SPE Automotive Award 2024

XencorTM HPPA LGF outboard housing recognized for exceptional rigidity, sustainability, and dimensional stability

Syensqo, a leader in high-performance specialty polymers, and ZF, a Tier 1 supplying advanced mobility systems, are proud to announce that the outboard housing developed for Volvo’s EX90 vehicle, and manufactured using XencorTM HPPA long glass fiber (LGF) reinforced, has been honored with the prestigious Automotive Award 2024 by the Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE) Central Europe.

This innovative thermoplastic outboard housing, the first to be used in a steering system over a metal one, won third place in the Chassis Unit – Structural Component category, recognizing outstanding advancements of plastics for the technology and design of tomorrow’s vehicles. The combination of XencorTM HPPA long-fiber technology with the component’s design, achieves the necessary rigidity and stability to withstand extreme temperatures (-40°C to +125°C) and dynamic loads, all while offering a favorable cost-performance ratio. The use of XencorTM HPPA LGF thermoplastic over metal enabled weight saving of approximately 40% in this application.

“Syensqo’s specialty polymers have advanced lightweight, fuel-efficient, and cost-effective mobility solutions for decades. We’re honored to receive this award as a testament to our proficient collaboration with ZF Group and Volvo in a crucial automotive application.” Georges Houtappel, Executive Vice President of Transportation at Syensqo

Given the safety-critical nature of the steering system, Syensqo developed comprehensive durability and aging models to ensure long-term reliability. The innovative one-shot injection molding process used for this component allows the integration of functional elements, such as metal dowel pins for precise alignment and molded sealing ribs to enhance sealing performance. Unlike traditional aluminum high-pressure die-casting housings, the thermoplastic material provides inherent corrosion resistance, eliminating the need for additional anodization.

SOURCE: Syensqo