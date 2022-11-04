Switch announces senior level organisational changes Mahesh Babu elevated as CEO

Switch Mobility Ltd. (‘Switch’), the next-generation carbon neutral electric bus and light commercial vehicle company, today, announced the elevation of Mr. Mahesh Babu as the CEO of Switch

Dr. Andy Palmer, at his request is stepping down as Vice Chairman and CEO for personal reasons. To maintain continuity of strategy and execution of plans, the Board has approved the elevation of Mr. Mahesh Babu as CEO of Switch Mobility. Mr. Dheeraj Hinduja will be assuming the role of Executive Chairman, immediately.

Sharing his thoughts, Mr. Dheeraj Hinduja, Executive Chairman, Switch Mobility Ltd, said, “I would like to personally thank Andy for his vision and commitment since the inception of Switch and what we have achieved so far would not have been possible without his astute leadership. Mahesh has the track record of successfully growing the business in India and I am confident that under his leadership, we can achieve the same in the UK and Europe.”

Switch has been successful in establishing a name and a platform as a credible EV manufacturer in the industry in India and the UK. Switch has a competitive product range, notably the double deck bus. For the European market, a new 12m bus, E1, is planned to be introduced in 2023.

SOURCE: Switch