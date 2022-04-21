Suzuki’s third Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing receives accreditation by the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry

Maruti Suzuki JIM (Gandhinagar, Gujarat), an industrial training institute which is being prepared by Suzuki Motor Corporation in Gandhinagar, Gujarat in India, has been accredited as Suzuki’s third Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing (JIM) by the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) today

Maruti Suzuki JIM (Gandhinagar, Gujarat), an industrial training institute which is being prepared by Suzuki Motor Corporation in Gandhinagar, Gujarat in India, has been accredited as Suzuki’s third Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing (JIM) by the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) today.

In 2016, the governments of India and Japan agreed on the Manufacturing Skill Transfer Promotion Programme. As part of these efforts, Japanese firms in India are working together with METI to establish JIM, with the aim of human resource development in the manufacturing sector in India.

Maruti Suzuki JIM (Gandhinagar, Gujarat) is the third accredited JIM for Suzuki, and is scheduled to open in September 2022, and train 84 students per class (2-year course).

Maruti Suzuki JIM is operated as India’s industrial training institute by Maruti Suzuki, who is conducting operation by bringing state-of-the-art educational facilities and human resources. The institute offers various practical training courses including vehicle assembly, electrician, painting, and vehicle mechanic.

Suzuki has produced a total of 827 graduates from Maruti Suzuki JIM (Ganpat Vidyanagar, Mehsana, Gujarat), which was accredited as the first JIM in June 2017, and Maruti Suzuki JIM (Uncha Majra, Gurugram), which was accredited as our second JIM in 2019. The graduates have found jobs at automobile manufacturers, auto parts manufacturers, and auto dealers.

Ceremony for accreditation held today at METI was attended by Ms. Yumi Yoshikawa, Parliamentary Vice-Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, Mr. Yoichi Iida, Director-General, Trade and Economic Cooperation Bureau, Ms. Mineko Ota, Director, Technical Cooperation Division, Mr. Mayank Joshi, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of India Tokyo, affiliates of the programme, and the accredited companies. Mr. Masahiko Nagao, Director and Senior Managing Officer, who attended the ceremony from Suzuki said, “We will nurture human resources and contribute to “Make in India” and “Skill India”, and as a Suzuki Group, aim to realize the “Self-reliant India” initiatives by the Government of India.”

SOURCE: Suzuki