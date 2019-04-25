Suzuki March 2019 and fiscal 2018 automobile production, Japan sales, and export figures (preliminary)

Production
March 2019
|March
2019
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–Mar.
2019
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Japan
production
|90,257
|98.8%
|Down for the second consecutive month
|250,771
|98.7%
|Overseas
production
|185,780
|82.8%
|Down for the second consecutive month
|604,609
|93.9%
|Global
production
|276,037
|87.5%
|Down for the second consecutive month
|855,380
|95.3%
- *Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
- *Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
March 2019 key points
- Japan production volume decreased year-on-year owing to the decrease in production for exports.
- Overseas production volume decreased year-on-year owing to the decrease in countries including India and Thailand.
SOURCE: Suzuki