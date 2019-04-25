Suzuki March 2019 and fiscal 2018 automobile production, Japan sales, and export figures (preliminary)

   April 25, 2019

Production

March 2019

March
2019
(units)		 Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–Mar.
2019
(units)		 Year-on-Year
Japan
production		 90,257 98.8% Down for the second consecutive month 250,771 98.7%
Overseas
production		 185,780 82.8% Down for the second consecutive month 604,609 93.9%
Global
production		 276,037 87.5% Down for the second consecutive month 855,380 95.3%
  • *Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
  • *Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan

March 2019 key points

  • Japan production volume decreased year-on-year owing to the decrease in production for exports.
  • Overseas production volume decreased year-on-year owing to the decrease in countries including India and Thailand.

SOURCE: Suzuki

