Suzuki Jimny – the one-and-only, small and lightweight 4WD vehicle

Ever since the first Jimny made its global debut in April 1970, it has been a masterpiece of Suzuki’s 4WD technology. It is the one and only authentic off-roader that is small and lightweight, but still retains its core off-road performance desired by professionals. Two decades have passed since the third-generation model made its debut in 1998 and the Jimny has now evolved to its fourth generation in almost 50 years of history.

Practical exterior

The beauty of simplicity and off-road functionality are both realised with its robust exterior. Its strong square body expresses its off-road ability and robustness as well as assisting with the driver’s situational awareness. The more upright A-pillars and flat clamshell bonnet enhance visibility from the windscreen, while the dipped driver and passenger window lines provide good visibility from the side windows. The front grille is simple and black, highlighting the round signature headlamps, with 15-inch dark-metallic alloy wheels fitted on the SZ5 model accentuating the strong exterior even more.

Colours

Six body colours will be available at UK launch including a new colour developed exclusively for the new Jimny: a high-visibility “Kinetic Yellow” designed to stand out in bad weather or when in use on rough ground worksites. Metallic paint is a £485 option with dual tone metallic paint available as a £650 option.

SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki