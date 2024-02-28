Suzuki January 2024 automobile production, sales, and export figures

Suzuki January 2024 automobile production, sales, and export figures

Production

Jan. 2024
(units)		Year-on-Year (%)Year-on-Year TrendsApr. 2023
– Jan. 2024
(units)		Year-on-Year (%)
Global production303,133102.6Up for the first time
in three months		2,695,511100.8
Japan production78,43895.5Down for the first time
in 11 months		825,712104.9
Overseas production224,695105.4Up for the first time
in three months		1,869,79999.2
India204,819110.1Up for the first time
in three months		1,639,140102.0
Others19,87672.9Down for the 11th
consecutive month		230,65983.0

*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan

  • Japan production:
    Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production for domestic market, despite increase in production for export.
  • Overseas production:
    Increased year-on-year lead by record high production in India for a single month.

Sales

Jan. 2024
(units)		Year-on-Year (%)Year-on-Year TrendsApr. 2023
– Jan. 2024
(units)		Year-on-Year (%)
Global sales285,922110.2Up for the first time
in three months		2,568,691104.0
Japan sales56,710101.7Up for the first time
in three months		526,020104.8
Minivehicles45,709101.5Up for the first time
in four months		432,774104.0
Standard and
small vehicles		11,001102.7Up for the first time
in three months		93,246109.1
Overseas sales229,212112.5Up for the first time
in three months		2,042,671103.8
India170,214112.5Up for the first time
in two months		1,473,917108.6
Others58,998112.7Up for the first time
in four months		568,75493.1

*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
*India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.

  • Global sales:
    Record high sales for January owing to increase in both domestic and overseas sales.
  • Japan sales:
    Increased year-on-year owing to increase in both minivehicle and standard and small vehicle sales.
    Standard and small vehicles marked record high sales for January.
  • Overseas sales:
    Increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales in areas such as India, Europe etc.
    Total overseas and India sales marked record high sales for January.

Exports

Jan. 2024
(units)		Year-on-Year (%)Year-on-Year TrendsApr. 2023
– Jan. 2024
(units)		Year-on-Year (%)
Exports18,70593.3Down for the first time
in five months		187,29797.4

*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.

  • Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in exports of both CBU and CKD.

*The figures shown are preliminary.

SOURCE: Suzuki

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here