Suzuki January 2024 automobile production, sales, and export figures

Production
|Jan. 2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year (%)
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Apr. 2023
– Jan. 2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year (%)
|Global production
|303,133
|102.6
|Up for the first time
in three months
|2,695,511
|100.8
|Japan production
|78,438
|95.5
|Down for the first time
in 11 months
|825,712
|104.9
|Overseas production
|224,695
|105.4
|Up for the first time
in three months
|1,869,799
|99.2
|India
|204,819
|110.1
|Up for the first time
in three months
|1,639,140
|102.0
|Others
|19,876
|72.9
|Down for the 11th
consecutive month
|230,659
|83.0
*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
- Japan production:
Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production for domestic market, despite increase in production for export.
- Overseas production:
Increased year-on-year lead by record high production in India for a single month.
Sales
|Jan. 2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year (%)
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Apr. 2023
– Jan. 2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year (%)
|Global sales
|285,922
|110.2
|Up for the first time
in three months
|2,568,691
|104.0
|Japan sales
|56,710
|101.7
|Up for the first time
in three months
|526,020
|104.8
|Minivehicles
|45,709
|101.5
|Up for the first time
in four months
|432,774
|104.0
|Standard and
small vehicles
|11,001
|102.7
|Up for the first time
in three months
|93,246
|109.1
|Overseas sales
|229,212
|112.5
|Up for the first time
in three months
|2,042,671
|103.8
|India
|170,214
|112.5
|Up for the first time
in two months
|1,473,917
|108.6
|Others
|58,998
|112.7
|Up for the first time
in four months
|568,754
|93.1
*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
*India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.
- Global sales:
Record high sales for January owing to increase in both domestic and overseas sales.
- Japan sales:
Increased year-on-year owing to increase in both minivehicle and standard and small vehicle sales.
Standard and small vehicles marked record high sales for January.
- Overseas sales:
Increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales in areas such as India, Europe etc.
Total overseas and India sales marked record high sales for January.
Exports
|Jan. 2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year (%)
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Apr. 2023
– Jan. 2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year (%)
|Exports
|18,705
|93.3
|Down for the first time
in five months
|187,297
|97.4
*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
- Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in exports of both CBU and CKD.
*The figures shown are preliminary.
SOURCE: Suzuki