Suzuki January 2024 automobile production, sales, and export figures

Production

Jan. 2024

(units) Year-on-Year (%) Year-on-Year Trends Apr. 2023

– Jan. 2024

(units) Year-on-Year (%) Global production 303,133 102.6 Up for the first time

in three months 2,695,511 100.8 Japan production 78,438 95.5 Down for the first time

in 11 months 825,712 104.9 Overseas production 224,695 105.4 Up for the first time

in three months 1,869,799 99.2 India 204,819 110.1 Up for the first time

in three months 1,639,140 102.0 Others 19,876 72.9 Down for the 11th

consecutive month 230,659 83.0

*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units

*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan

Japan production:

Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production for domestic market, despite increase in production for export.

Increased year-on-year lead by record high production in India for a single month.

Sales

Jan. 2024

(units) Year-on-Year (%) Year-on-Year Trends Apr. 2023

– Jan. 2024

(units) Year-on-Year (%) Global sales 285,922 110.2 Up for the first time

in three months 2,568,691 104.0 Japan sales 56,710 101.7 Up for the first time

in three months 526,020 104.8 Minivehicles 45,709 101.5 Up for the first time

in four months 432,774 104.0 Standard and

small vehicles 11,001 102.7 Up for the first time

in three months 93,246 109.1 Overseas sales 229,212 112.5 Up for the first time

in three months 2,042,671 103.8 India 170,214 112.5 Up for the first time

in two months 1,473,917 108.6 Others 58,998 112.7 Up for the first time

in four months 568,754 93.1

*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.

*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.

*India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.

Global sales:

Record high sales for January owing to increase in both domestic and overseas sales.

Increased year-on-year owing to increase in both minivehicle and standard and small vehicle sales.

Standard and small vehicles marked record high sales for January.

Increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales in areas such as India, Europe etc.

Total overseas and India sales marked record high sales for January.

Exports

Jan. 2024

(units) Year-on-Year (%) Year-on-Year Trends Apr. 2023

– Jan. 2024

(units) Year-on-Year (%) Exports 18,705 93.3 Down for the first time

in five months 187,297 97.4

*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.

Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in exports of both CBU and CKD.

*The figures shown are preliminary.

SOURCE: Suzuki