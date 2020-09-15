Suzuki introduces the new Swace in Europe

Suzuki has launched the new Swace, a stylish and versatile Estate Car with an athletic design, smooth and stable riding comfort, and advanced hybrid performance.

The Swace is the second vehicle to be supplied to Suzuki by Toyota Motor Corporation under a collaborative business agreement between the two companies. Sales are set to start in Europe this winter and UK specifications will be announced closer to the launch date.

Highlights of the new Swace

Designed with a low centre of gravity, the Swace stands out with its wide stance and powerful rearward-flowing body lines, matched to a sporty front face with sharp bi-beam LED headlamps and large honeycomb-patterned grille.

Versatile interior design

Crafted with comfort and practicality in mind, the interior offers a feeling of open and comfortable spaciousness, and generous luggage capacity to suit a variety of lifestyles and recreational needs.

Advanced hybrid performance

Delivering optimal power distribution between the engine and motor according to driving conditions, the sophisticated hybrid system provides exhilarating direct-response acceleration while maintaining low fuel consumption and CO2 emissions.

Dynamic and athletic exterior design

The exterior design of the Swace fuses stable and functional wagon styling with sporty aesthetics.

Its planted stance, condensed upper body proportions and ﬂared bumpers convey on-road stability, while the dynamic rearward flowing lines in the windows and shoulders give an impression of athleticism.

The unique front-face design centres around its bi-beam LED headlamps and large honeycomb-patterned hexagonal grille. The headlamps and upper grille are placed in a single continuous curve for a sporty and wide appearance, while the bumper, lower grille and fog lamp bezel are positioned close to the ground, bringing further emphasis to the car’s planted posture.

Further exterior features include integrated roof rails for simple roof carrier mounting, a sculpted rear door that is constructed of lightweight resin to enhance fuel eﬃciency, and sporty and sophisticated 16-inch alloy wheels.

Body colours

The Swace is available in seven different colours – White Pearl Crystal Shine, Super White, Precious Silver, Black Mica, Dark Blue Mica, Phantom Brown Metallic and Oxide Bronze Metallic.

A ‘less-is-more’ approach has been taken inside the Swace, with an elegant yet simple interior design that focuses on spaciousness, comfort and practicality.

Contributing to the sense of openness inside the cabin is a wide instrument panel designed with continuous lines that dynamically ﬂow to the door trim. A combination of soft padding and chrome or silver accents throughout the cabin highlights the overall quality and elegance of the interior.

Interior functionality

The Swace is equipped with an 8-inch multimedia audio system with AM/FM/DAB radio, Bluetooth® function, and controls on the steering wheel for ease of use. The system is compatible with Apple CarPlay for iPhone, as well as Android Auto™ and MirrorLink™ for compatible smartphones.

A Qi wireless charging pad is available in the front console to charge smartphones, along with two USB terminals and an AUX terminal within easy reach of the driver and front passenger.

Other key interior features include steering wheel and front seat heaters, an S-FLOW air conditioner system with occupant detection, and ambient lighting throughout the cabin.

Cabin comfort

Front console tray with wireless charger (GLX), rear centre armrest, front cup holders and centre console box

The cabin offers versatility and comfort to support the active lifestyles of both its driver and passengers. With a generous tandem distance of 928 mm between the front and rear seats, the rear cabin comfort and legroom is one of the best in its class.

Convenient storage spaces can be found throughout the cabin, offering ample room for storing small items such as phones and drinks in both the first and second rows.

Luggage space

Reversible deck board (resin side up), rear seats folded, and 2-way deck board in lower position

The large 596-litre luggage compartment provides ample room for a variety of luggage or recreational items. For added versatility, the rear carpeted floorboard can be placed in a lower position to store taller objects, and is also reversible with a resin backside that can be used for stowing wet or dirty items. The compartment can be easily expanded into a fully flat space by using the remote folding lever to fold down the second-row seats. Privacy needs are addressed with a detachable tonneau cover that can be retracted with a single touch, and the luggage compartment is equipped with auto-illuminating lights and a DC12V accessory socket for added convenience.

Hybrid performance

The Swace’s hybrid system combines a powerful electric motor with a 1.8 litre petrol engine exclusively designed for hybrid system use, delivering a seamless driving feeling with powerful acceleration as well as excellent fuel economy and low emissions. The hybrid system optimally drives the Swace with the motor, engine or both depending on driving conditions.

EV drive mode

Leveraging its high output motor and large battery capacity, the Swace is equipped with an EV drive mode function. In EV drive mode, the vehicle is driven solely by its motor with power supplied from the battery. This mode can be used for driving short distances without having to worry about noise or emissions, especially in residential areas early in the morning and late at night, or in garages and indoor parking lots.

Driving comfort

The Swace offers smooth driving comfort and stable, responsive handling with a low centre of gravity design and finely tuned suspension. The low hood and placement of the hybrid battery beneath the rear seats help give the car its low center of gravity, reducing body roll around corners, improving stability and contributing to a smooth and easy ride. The MacPherson strut front suspension and double wishbone rear suspension are designed for excellent handling stability and ride comfort. For further drivability, the drive mode select function allows the driver to choose from three driving modes according to their preference or driving needs.

Drive mode select

The drive mode select function allows the driver to adjust the vehicle’s performance to suit driving conditions. The Swace is equipped with three modes – NORMAL, ECO or SPORT.

NORMAL mode: Provides an optimal balance between ride comfort, stability and fuel economy, and is suitable for normal driving.

ECO mode: Helps the driver accelerate in an eco-friendly manner and enhance fuel economy through more gradual throttle response and minimal air-conditioning use. This mode is useful during stop-and-go city driving.

SPORT mode: Controls the hybrid system to provide quick and powerful acceleration, making it suitable for when agile driving response is desired, such as on winding roads.

Advanced driving assist function

Fully equipped with advanced safety features, the Swace offers confidence and peace of mind for both the driver and passengers on every journey.

Simple-Intelligent Parking Assist (S-IPA)

S-IPA assists the driver when reversing into a parking space, parallel parking, or departing from a parallel parking space, by providing audio and visual guidance while automatically operating the steering wheel. The system uses ultrasonic wave sensors for sensing and allows accurate parking even in narrow spaces.

Pre-Collision System (PCS)

PCS helps prevent collisions with other vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists by monitoring the road ahead with a millimetre-wave radar and monocular camera and applying braking assist and automatic braking if needed.

Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

When the LTA determines that an unintended lane departure is likely to occur on an expressway or marked public road, it assists steering operation to keep the vehicle in the centre of the lane.

Road Sign Assist (RSA)

RSA monitors the road for traﬃc signs and displays them on the multi-information display when they are detected.

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC)

DRCC automatically maintains ample distance with the vehicle ahead, including stopping the vehicle when the preceding vehicle comes to a halt and following it when it restarts.

Blind Spot Monitor (BSM)

BSM alerts the driver when a vehicle is approaching or detected in a rear blind spot.

Rear Crossing Traffic Alert (RCTA)

RCTA helps the driver avoid collisions when reversing out of parking spaces. When it detects a vehicle approaching in a rear blind spot, it warns the driver by sounding a buzzer and conveying the location of the approaching vehicle.

eCall

If the vehicle is involved in a traﬃc accident, the eCall system alerts emergency services with a phone message that includes the precise location of the vehicle.

Brake Hold

When the vehicle comes to a stop such as at a traffic light, the electric parking brake holds the vehicle by maintaining braking pressure to prevent the vehicle from rolling forward or backward until the driver presses the accelerator pedal.

SOURCE: Suzuki