Suzuki February 2024 automobile production, sales, and export figures

Production
|Feb.
2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–Feb.
2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Apr. 2023
–Feb. 2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global production
|287,450
|110.4%
|Up for the second consecutive month
|590,583
|106.3%
|2,982,961
|101.7%
|Japan production
|89,208
|122.9%
|Up for the first time in two months
|167,646
|108.4%
|914,920
|106.4%
|Overseas production
|198,242
|105.6%
|Up for the second consecutive month
|422,937
|105.5%
|2,068,041
|99.7%
|India
|178,193
|111.5%
|Up for the second consecutive month
|383,012
|110.8%
|1,817,333
|102.8%
|Others
|20,049
|71.8%
|Down for the 12th consecutive month
|39,925
|72.3%
|250,708
|82.0%
- *Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
- *Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
- Japan production: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for domestic and overseas market.
- Overseas production: Increased year-on-year owing to record high production for February in India.
Sales
|Feb.
2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–Feb.
2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Apr. 2023
–Feb. 2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global sales
|288,140
|111.5%
|Up for the second consecutive month
|574,071
|110.8%
|2,856,859
|104.7%
|Japan sales
|65,425
|113.7%
|Up for the second consecutive month
|122,135
|107.8%
|591,445
|105.7%
|Minivehicles
|53,058
|114.7%
|Up for the second consecutive month
|98,767
|108.1%
|485,832
|105.0%
|Standard and
small vehicles
|12,367
|109.7%
|Up for the second consecutive month
|23,368
|106.3%
|105,613
|109.2%
|Overseas sales
|222,715
|110.8%
|Up for the second consecutive month
|451,936
|111.7%
|2,265,414
|104.5%
|India
|163,397
|108.3%
|Up for the second consecutive month
|333,611
|110.4%
|1,637,314
|108.6%
|Others
|59,318
|118.4%
|Up for the second consecutive month
|118,325
|115.5%
|628,100
|95.1%
- *Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
- *Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
- *India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.
- Global sales: Record high sales for February owing to increase in sales in both domestic and overseas markets.
- Japan sales: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales of both mini vehicles and standard and small vehicles.
Standard and small vehicles marked record high sales for February.
- Overseas sales: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales in India, Europe, etc.
Overseas and India marked record high sales for February.
Exports
|Feb.
2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–Feb.
2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Apr. 2023
–Feb. 2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Exports
|27,114
|157.2%
|Up for the first time in two months
|45,819
|122.8%
|214,411
|102.3%
- *Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
- Increased year-on-year owing to increase in exports to Europe.
- *The figures shown are preliminary.
SOURCE: Suzuki