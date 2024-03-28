Suzuki February 2024 automobile production, sales, and export figures

Production

Feb.
2024
(units)		Year-on-YearYear-on-Year TrendsJan.–Feb.
2024
(units)		Year-on-YearApr. 2023
–Feb. 2024
(units)		Year-on-Year
Global production287,450110.4%Up for the second consecutive month590,583106.3%2,982,961101.7%
Japan production89,208122.9%Up for the first time in two months167,646108.4%914,920106.4%
Overseas production198,242105.6%Up for the second consecutive month422,937105.5%2,068,04199.7%
India178,193111.5%Up for the second consecutive month383,012110.8%1,817,333102.8%
Others20,04971.8%Down for the 12th consecutive month39,92572.3%250,70882.0%
  • *Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
  • *Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
  • Japan production: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for domestic and overseas market.
  • Overseas production: Increased year-on-year owing to record high production for February in India.

Sales

Feb.
2024
(units)		Year-on-YearYear-on-Year TrendsJan.–Feb.
2024
(units)		Year-on-YearApr. 2023
–Feb. 2024
(units)		Year-on-Year
Global sales288,140111.5%Up for the second consecutive month574,071110.8%2,856,859104.7%
Japan sales65,425113.7%Up for the second consecutive month122,135107.8%591,445105.7%
Minivehicles53,058114.7%Up for the second consecutive month98,767108.1%485,832105.0%
Standard and
small vehicles		12,367109.7%Up for the second consecutive month23,368106.3%105,613109.2%
Overseas sales222,715110.8%Up for the second consecutive month451,936111.7%2,265,414104.5%
India163,397108.3%Up for the second consecutive month333,611110.4%1,637,314108.6%
Others59,318118.4%Up for the second consecutive month118,325115.5%628,10095.1%
  • *Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
  • *Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
  • *India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.
  • Global sales: Record high sales for February owing to increase in sales in both domestic and overseas markets.
  • Japan sales: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales of both mini vehicles and standard and small vehicles.
    Standard and small vehicles marked record high sales for February.
  • Overseas sales: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales in India, Europe, etc.
    Overseas and India marked record high sales for February.

Exports

Feb.
2024
(units)		Year-on-YearYear-on-Year TrendsJan.–Feb.
2024
(units)		Year-on-YearApr. 2023
–Feb. 2024
(units)		Year-on-Year
Exports27,114157.2%Up for the first time in two months45,819122.8%214,411102.3%
  • *Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
  • Increased year-on-year owing to increase in exports to Europe.
  • *The figures shown are preliminary.

SOURCE: Suzuki

