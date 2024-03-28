Suzuki February 2024 automobile production, sales, and export figures

Feb.

2024

(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–Feb.

2024

(units) Year-on-Year Apr. 2023

–Feb. 2024

(units) Year-on-Year

Global sales 288,140 111.5% Up for the second consecutive month 574,071 110.8% 2,856,859 104.7%

Japan sales 65,425 113.7% Up for the second consecutive month 122,135 107.8% 591,445 105.7%

Minivehicles 53,058 114.7% Up for the second consecutive month 98,767 108.1% 485,832 105.0%

Standard and

small vehicles 12,367 109.7% Up for the second consecutive month 23,368 106.3% 105,613 109.2%

Overseas sales 222,715 110.8% Up for the second consecutive month 451,936 111.7% 2,265,414 104.5%

India 163,397 108.3% Up for the second consecutive month 333,611 110.4% 1,637,314 108.6%