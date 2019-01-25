Suzuki emerges as the number 1 car brand in 2019 Customer Satisfaction Index

Suzuki GB PLC has been ranked as the best car brand in the Institute of Customer Service’s UK Customer Satisfaction Index (UKCSI) for January 2019. A national measure of sentiment across the country, the research asks 45,000 consumers to rate their experiences of dealing with nearly 260 different companies across 13 sectors, including those in the motor industry.

With an improved overall Index score of 83, compared to 81.5 last year, this allowed Suzuki to climb 29 places versus the 2018 Index to 15th position across the 259 Companies measured and to 1st place for any of the 24 vehicle manufacturers listed. The average Automotive CSI score was 78.9 placing Suzuki way ahead and it is also Suzuki’s best ever result since the customer satisfaction barometer made its debut in 2008.

As part of the survey, Suzuki customers voted their dealers as the easiest and open people to deal with, were the highest trusted brand with a score of 8.6 out of a possible 10 and customers were most likely to remain loyal to the brand too with a score of 8.5 out of 10.

Commenting on the results, Nobuo Suyama, Managing Director of Suzuki GB PLC, said: “We are very proud of our achievement to have been recognised as the best car brand in the Index. Continuing to evolve the Suzuki customer experience has been a core focus during recent years, and the ongoing efforts have clearly paid off.”

He added: “Without the support of our nationwide dealer network, and the hundreds of people that work tirelessly for the brand to deliver exceptional standards for customers week in, week out, we could not have delivered such a fantastic result. I would therefore like to congratulate everyone who has played a part in this success, and it marks a great start to 2019.”

SOURCE: Suzuki