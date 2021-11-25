Suzuki announces world premiere of an SUV, the all-new S-CROSS

Suzuki Motor Corporation has announced the world premiere of an SUV, the all-new S-CROSS, complete-changeover from the SX4 S-CROSS crossover

Suzuki Motor Corporation has announced the world premiere of an SUV, the all-new S-CROSS, complete-changeover from the SX4 S-CROSS crossover. Manufactured at Suzuki’s Hungarian subsidiary Magyar Suzuki Corporation, sales of the all-new S-CROSS will start in Europe from the end of 2021, followed by export to Latin America, Oceania, and Asia.

Since the start of sales in 2013, the SX4 S-CROSS has been favoured in markets including Europe as a crossover of a passenger car and an SUV. Undergoing its complete-changeover, the all-new S-CROSS has been reborn into a well-balanced mix of bold SUV styling and comfort. Driving performance and safety are enhanced with ALLGRIP 4×4 technology, while the display audio system communicates a variety of information. The all-new S-CROSS is an SUV that delivers on three concepts of Bold, Sophisticated, Versatile, all at a very high level. Each of these three concepts refers to its styling concept, control technology, and convenient and comfortable interior respectively.

<Main features and major specifications of the all-new S-CROSS>

Bold SUV Styling

– The front features a large, piano-black grille and headlamps each with three LED position lamps. The lamps and the bonnet are placed high to enhance the appearance as an aggressive SUV.

– The side view features squared wheel arch mouldings that express an inner toughness, while the flowing shoulder line communicates a strong yet smooth sense of power.

– As with the front face, the rear lamps and bumpers are placed high to create a sense of dynamism. From any angle, the design immediately communicates the dignified form of a rugged SUV.

– The interior has a three-dimensional shape that suits the character of a powerful SUV. The centre console houses a large, multifunctional 9-inch HD display audio system which is compatible with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ and provides driving support functions such as vehicle information and camera image display. Both the interior and exterior have bold styling that fills the driver with confidence and a sense of security.

Sophisticated Technology

– ALLGRIP SELECT is adopted for the four-wheel drive system. A dial allows users to easily select a driving mode according to the driving conditions, such as when prioritising fuel efficiency or driving on snowy roads, to achieve optimal driving performance in a wide variety of road conditions.

– The 48-volt SHVS mild hybrid system is standard equipped in European model. In addition to minimising fuel consumption, it also assists in acceleration by adding motor torque to engine torque according to accelerator operation.

– In addition to driving support functions such as autonomous emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, lane departure prevention, and adaptive cruise control with stop & go, the all-new S-CROSS features parking support functions such as a 360 view camera and rear cross traffic alert.

Functional Versatility

– The all-new S-CROSS is developed to be easy to handle in a variety of situations, from the outdoors to long-distance travel.

– Making full use of Suzuki’s know-how in maximising usable space in a compact body, the all-new S-CROSS offers comfort for five adults and 430L of flexible luggage space that can be used in a variety of ways.

– Beyond being practical, it provides enjoyment of the ride with features such as the panoramic sunroof that provides a greater feeling of spaciousness thanks to its large opening.

Major specifications (European spec.)

– Overall length 4,300mm x width 1,785mm x height 1,585mm

– Wheelbase: 2,600mm

– Engine: 1.4L DITC (mild hybrid)

– Maximum output: 95kW/5,500rpm (motor output: 10.0kW)

– Maximum torque: 235Nm/2,000-3,000rpm (motor output: 50Nm)

At the world premiere which was held online on 25 November, 2021, President Toshihiro Suzuki proudly declared, “The all-new S-CROSS is developed with our expertise and experience in SUVs. In Europe, which leads the world in environmental efforts, all our passenger cars are hybrids, and we will increase our strong hybrid line-up from next year. In the latter half of next year, the all-new S-CROSS will also offer a strong hybrid and connected services that offer additional convenience and comfort to customers.”

Suzuki’s new strong hybrid system combines a newly developed fuel-powered engine with a single Motor Generator Unit (MGU) and Auto Gear Shift (AGS). It supports both hybrid driving and EV driving (inactive engine) for low fuel consumption. The new strong hybrid system will be available next year in Europe, first in the Vitara followed by the S-CROSS.

