Sustainable mobility at Volvo with KUKA know-how

KUKA’s technology expertise will be used when the Swedish automotive group expands its electric vehicle range in its US plant. KUKA will design, deliver, assemble and commission several body assembly lines for the underbody of two new electric car models at the US production plant in South Carolina.

Efficient automation solutions for a climate-neutral future

For the underbody of the two electric car models, consisting of engine compartment, front floor and rear floor, KUKA is responsible not only for the assembly of a new fully automated body production line, but also for the adaptation of existing transport systems. In addition to integration into a floor stripping line, process technologies such as spot welding, self-pierce riveting, flow punch screwing and gluing are also being used.

We are perfectly positioned in the field of intelligent automation for electromobility and support our customers at every single step of the electromobility process chain

SOURCE: KUKA