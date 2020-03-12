Supervisory Board names Frank Weber to Board of Management of BMW AG

At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of BMW AG appointed Frank Weber (53) as a new member of the Board of Management. Effective 1 July 2020, Weber will assume responsibility for the Development division, taking over from Klaus Fröhlich, who will retire upon reaching the age of 60.

Frank Weber joined the BMW Group in 2011 as head of Total Vehicle Development and has been responsible for the Rolls-Royce product line and BMW luxury class later on. The mechanical engineer previously held various management positions at other automobile manufacturers, mainly in development.

“We are delighted to have found a very competent successor for Klaus Fröhlich in Frank Weber. As head of Product Lines, he played a decisive role in the success of the extremely popular grand series: the BMW 7 Series, 8 Series, X5 and X7,” said Chairman of the Supervisory Board of BMW AG Norbert Reithofer on Thursday.

“I especially want to express my utmost appreciation to Klaus Fröhlich for his long years of successful service – not just for his time in the Board of Management of BMW AG. For more than 30 years, Fröhlich has made important contributions that have secured the company’s technological leadership in areas such as electromobility, EfficientDynamics, digital connectivity and processes. On behalf of the entire company, we wish him all the best in the future and are confident that Frank Weber will continue this successful course,” added Reithofer.

Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG Oliver Zipse said: “I look forward to working together with Frank Weber. His international perspective and expertise in areas such as total vehicle responsibility and electromobility make him an excellent addition to our Board of Management.”

SOURCE: BMW Group