Sumitomo Electric receives order for traffic control system-related products for Bangkok, Thailand

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. has received an order from Genius Traffic System Co., Ltd. in Thailand for traffic light control system and software tailored for the Traffic Light System Project in Bangkok. The system is scheduled to start operation in January 2022.

The number of registered automobiles in Bangkok, Thailand has increased about 1.5 times in 10 years with growing industrial activities*. As a result, in the city, traffic congestion is becoming increasingly serious. This project is a part of the Project for Improving Traffic Congestion in Bangkok through the Establishment of Model Area Traffic Control (ATC) System, for which the Thailand office of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA Thailand) placed an order with Genius. The detail scopes of Sumitomo Electric are as follows.

(1) Newly installing a central control system and traffic light control software for the traffic control system

(2) Newly installing vehicle detectors

Genius has a substantial track record of shipping traffic lights in Thailand. Sumitomo Electric has experience and knowledge gained from traffic light control projects in Thailand, Myanmar and Cambodia, as well as in Japan. This project will combine Genius’s products and technologies and Sumitomo Electric’s technologies and experience to reduce traffic congestion and optimize traffic flow in the area around Victory Monument (Anusawari) in Bangkok.

By proposing and providing traffic control systems suitable for specific road traffic conditions in overseas regions including Southeast Asia, Sumitomo Electric intends to tackle serious urban traffic congestion problems and create a comfortable road traffic environment.

* Ministry of Transport,Thailand “Transport Statistics 2018”

SOURCE: Sumitomo Electric