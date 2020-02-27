Successful production launch of the A-Class plug-in hybrid at the Mercedes-Benz Rastatt Plant

The electric initiative in the Mercedes-Benz Cars global production network has reached its next milestone: the production launch of the first Mercedes-Benz compact vehicles with plug-in hybrid drive at the Mercedes-Benz Rastatt plant in southern Germany is an important strategic step for the plant, and was successfully implemented. Supported by a systematic digitisation of production processes, Mercedes-Benz Rastatt plant and its highly skilled team have implemented the simultaneous ramp up of two body variants: the A 250 e (combined fuel consumption 1.5-1.4 l/100 km, combined power consumption 15.0-14.8 kWh/100 km, electric range 74 km, combined CO2 emissions 34-33 g/km)[1] plus the A 250 e Sedan (combined fuel consumption 1.4 l/100 km, combined power consumption 14.8 -14.7 kWh/100 km, electric range 75 km, combined CO2 emissions 33-32 g/km)1. The Mercedes-Benz A and B-Class with hybrid drive celebrated their world premiere at the 2019 International Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt am Main in Germany. Plug-in hybrids are an important milestone on the road to emission-free driving. The focus of the new compact vehicles with plug-in hybrid drive EQ Power is on (electric) driving pleasure and everyday usability. The electric range consists of 70 to 75 km (NEFZ). By 2039, Mercedes-Benz Cars is targeting a CO2-neutral new car fleet, and by 2030 the company is already targeting more than 50% of passenger car sales from plug-in hybrids or full-electric vehicles. This also applies to the production process itself: since 2011 the Mercedes-Benz Rastatt plant has already implemented various measures which have nearly halved the specific CO2 emissions per vehicle in production.

“The production launch of the Mercedes-Benz A-class in two plug-in hybrid models is a strategic milestone as part of our global electric initiative. We are thus increasing the Mercedes-Benz plug-in hybrid offering and expanding it to include our high volume compact car segment for the first time. By simultaneously launching production of two A-Class plug-in hybrid models, the Mercedes-Benz Rastatt plant once again demonstrates its enormous flexibility and efficiency in the Mercedes-Benz Cars global production network. The Mercedes-Benz Rastatt plant is therefore optimally prepared for the upcoming production launch of the hybrid B-Class,” says Jörg Burzer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz AG, responsible for Production and Supply Chain Management.

Supported by a host of digital processes, such as working with mobile devices, automatically guided transport systems (AGVs) and a paperless factory, Rastatt plant employees can respond flexibly and efficiently to a various customizations, such as optional extras and drive variants. Mercedes-Benz Cars’ high production standards in ensure high quality around the world and across all vehicle types.

“In producing the new A-Class with EQ Power, the Mercedes-Benz Rastatt plant is beginning a new era and reinforcing its importance in the global Mercedes-Benz Cars production network. Our team has prepared meticulously for this new challenge and have once again confirmed what they stand for: first-class quality, competence and also outstanding performance. The Rastatt plant and its highly motivated staff are also superbly positioned to produce the forthcoming compact Mercedes-Benz electric vehicles,” says Thomas Geier, Site Manager of the Mercedes-Benz Rastatt plant.

SOURCE: Daimler