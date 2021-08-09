Subaru’s staggering success continues

Subaru’s staggering sales success saw a huge 125% increase in July in a market that shrank by close to 30%

Subaru’s staggering sales success saw a huge 125% increase in July in a market that shrank by close to 30%.

July is not just a blip for Subaru with the brand’s year-to-date accelerating by 158.47% so far in 2021.

The official figures issued by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) highlight Subaru as the second fastest growing brand in Britain to the delight of Subaru dealers and managers.

Subaru is far ahead of not just its immediate competitors but of all major car brands sold in the UK.

Pat Ryan, Subaru UK’s Managing Director, said: “Motorists are looking for quality and value for money and are finding that in the models offered by Subaru as more and more people are discovering this great brand.

“Our dealers have worked really hard to continue the turnaround in Subaru’s results and we are continuing to attract lots of interest from potential new dealers wanting to join in our success.

“It’s brilliant to see Subaru beginning to establish itself as a leading brand across the country where motorists have a greater choice than ever in deciding on their next car purchase.”

Subaru’s all-new Outback – a unique all-wheel-drive estate car/ SUV crossover – went on sale in May with more exciting new models on the horizon.

During 2021 Subaru plans to open 15 new dealerships in the UK and nine have already opened. The newly opened dealerships are: Livery Dole in Exeter, Tees Valley in Darlington, Ullswater Road Garage in Penrith and Ashby & Mann in Hinckley, Leicestershire, Rowcliffes in Somerset, Tweedmouth in Northumberland, C&M McDonald in Aberdeenshire and Fields of Bromsgrove and Fields of Dunely in the West Midlands.

On 18th August a new Subaru dealership, Celtic Subaru, will join the Subaru dealer network in Swansea. Four more dealerships will open in September with a further two planned for October.

SOURCE: Subaru