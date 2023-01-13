Subaru unveils the all-new Impreza (Japanese specifications prototype) fitted with STI parts at Tokyo Auto Salon 2023

Subaru Corporation and its motorsport subsidiary Subaru Tecnica International (STI)*1 exhibited at Tokyo Auto Salon 2023 held on January 13 to 15, 2023 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan

The all-new Impreza (Japanese specifications prototype) was showcased as a specially customized model, with STI parts in development equipped.

Also, Levorg STI Sport ♯ prototype based on Levorg STI Sport R EX model is showcased. CROSSTREK BOOST GEAR CONCEPT and REX BOOST GEAR CONCEPT are unveiled as concept cars scattered with features which excite a more active and positive adventurous mind. Moreover, the race car scheduled to participate in the Japanese Rally Championship 2023, SUBARU WRX RALLY CHALLENGE 2023, was revealed.

*1: Subaru Tecnica International Inc. (STI) (President: Yasuo Hiraoka, Head office: Mitaka City, Tokyo)

