Subaru exhibition outline of Tokyo Auto Salon 2025

Subaru BRZ STI Sport PURPLE EDITION (Japanese model) to be showcased

Subaru Corporation and its motorsport subsidiary Subaru Tecnica International (STI)*1 will exhibit at Tokyo Auto Salon 2025 to be held January 10 to 12, 2025 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan.

The Subaru/STI booth will showcase Subaru BRZ STI Sport PURPLE EDITION based on Subaru BRZ STI Sport model (Japanese model) equipped with STI performance parts.

As for racing cars, the booth will also showcase the SUBARU BRZ GT300 2025, SUBARU WRX NBR CHALLENGE 2025*2 and HIGH PERFORMANCE X FUTURE CONCEPT.

Exhibit vehicles list:

1 SUBARU BRZ STI Sport PURPLE EDITION STI performance 2 WRX S4 STI Sport R-Black Limited STI performance 3 LEVORG LAYBACK Black Selection STI performance 4 CROSSTREK STRONG HYBRID STI performance 5 SUBARU BRZ GT300 2025*2 6 SUBARU WRX NBR CHALLENGE 2025 7 HIGH PERFORMANCE X FUTURE CONCEPT

SUBARU BRZ STI Sport PURPLE EDITION STI performance

Based on the Subaru BRZ STI Sport grade (Japanese model), this vehicle is a special edition model with an exterior featuring the body color Galaxy Purple Pearl complemented by black parts. The interior is decorated with silver and gray accents throughout for a high quality and aggressive style (Scheduled for sale with limited amount). The exhibited vehicle will be equipped with STI performance parts.

WRX S4 STI Sport R-Black Limited STI performance

Based on the WRX S4 STI Sport R EX grade (Japanese model), this vehicle is a special edition model with black interior and exterior that emphasizes the high quality of the car. The exhibited vehicle will be equipped with STI performance parts.

LEVORG LAYBACK Black Selection STI performance

Based on the LEVORG LAYBACK Limited EX grade (Japanese model), this vehicle is this vehicle is a special edition model with black interior and exterior that emphasizes the high quality of the car. The exhibited vehicle will be equipped with STI performance parts.

CROSSTREK STRONG HYBRID STI performance

Based on the Crosstrek Premium S:HEV EX grade (Japanese model), this vehicle is equipped with STI performance parts.

SUBARU BRZ GT300 2025*2

The race car which will be competing the Super GT 2025 championship in the GT300 class.

SUBARU WRX NBR CHALLENGE 2025

The race car which will be competing in the NBR CHALLENGE 2025 in the SP4T class.

HIGH PERFORMANCE X FUTURE CONCEPT

The race car of the Super Taikyu Series 2024.

The Subaru/STI booth will be shown live on the following site (in Japanese only):

– SUBARU On-Tube https://www.youtube.com/user/SUBARUOnTube

*1: Subaru Tecnica International Inc. (STI) (President: Hiromi Tamo, Head office: Mitaka City, Tokyo)

*2: Exhibit of mock-up

SOURCE: Subaru