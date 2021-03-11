Subaru earns nine IIHS award for 2021 model lineup (applies to US models only)

Subaru Corporation announced that its 2021 vehicle lineup for US market received five TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) and four TOP SAFETY PICK (TSP) awards from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

2021 TOP SAFETY PICK + Winners

Crosstrek Hybrid (TSP+ for three consecutive years) *2

Forester (TSP for 15 consecutive years) *2

Legacy (TSP for 16 consecutive years) *2

Outback (TSP for 13 consecutive years) *2

Ascent (TSP for four consecutive years) *2

2021 TOP SAFETY PICK Winners

Impreza sedan and five-door (with EyeSight and specific headlights) (TSP for 14 consecutive years) *2

Crosstrek (with EyeSight and specific headlights) (TSP for 10 consecutive years) *2

WRX (with EyeSight and specific headlights) (TSP for eight consecutive years) *2

With the five 2021 TSP+ awards added, Subaru has received a cumulative total of 57 TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards since its inauguration in 2013, which is more than any other brand*1*2.

IIHS aims to promote safer vehicles by continuously raising its testing criteria and making it more stringent. To earn a 2021 TSP award, vehicles must earn “Good” ratings in each of IIHS’s six crashworthiness evaluations, “Good” or “Acceptable” headlight ratings, and available front crash prevention that earns “Advanced” or “Superior” ratings in both vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations. The “TSP+” is awarded to models that come with “Good” or “Acceptable” headlights as standard equipment.

*1: As of February 2021

*2: Claim applies to U.S.-spec vehicles. Based on research conducted by Subaru of America and Subaru Canada.

*3: Called “SUBARU XV” in markets outside North America.

SOURCE: Subaru