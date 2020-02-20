Subaru earns nine IIHS Award for 2020 US model lineup

Subaru Corporation announced that its 2020 vehicle lineup for US market received four TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) and five TOP SAFETY PICK (TSP) awards from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

The models won TSP+, the highest rating in the IIHS award, are Outback (built after October 2019), Legacy, Forester and Crosstrek Hybrid. Ascent (with specific headlights), Crosstrek, Impreza (sedan and 5-door) and WRX (all with optional EyeSight and specific headlights) received 2020 TSP.

To earn a 2020 TSP award, vehicles must earn “Good” ratings in each of IIHS’s six crashworthiness evaluations, “Good” or “Acceptable” headlight ratings, and available front crash prevention that earns “Advanced” or “Superior” ratings in both vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations. The “TSP+” is awarded to models that come with “Good” or “Acceptable” headlights as standard equipment.

IIHS aims to promote safer vehicles by continuously raising its testing criteria and making it more stringent. For 2020, IIHS has incorporated pedestrian crash prevention ratings into its TSP/TSP+ awards for the first time. In this rating, all Subaru models received “Superior”, which is the highest possible rating in this testing, when equipped with EyeSight. We view these good ratings from independent organizations as validations for our efforts to develop safer vehicles, which Subaru has long been pursuing.

*1: Called “SUBARU XV” in markets outside North America.

