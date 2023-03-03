Subaru Corporation announces top management change

Subaru Corporation today resolved the following top management change at a Board of Directors meeting

As this year concludes the 5-year implementation period of Subaru’s mid-term management vision “STEP,” which was formulated in 2018, this decision was made with the aim of shifting to a new management structure in order to accelerate the Company’s efforts to address the profound transformation that the automotive industry is undergoing. Going forward, the Company will formulate a new management vision and will strive to achieve it under its new management team.

The resolution will be officially finalized at the Company’s 92nd General Meeting of Shareholders and the subsequent meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled for June 2023.

Tomomi Nakamura: Director and Chairman Current position: Representative Director, President and CEO Atsushi Osaki: Representative Director, President and CEO Current position: Director and Executive Vice President

Chief General Manager, Manufacturing Div.

SOURCE: Subaru