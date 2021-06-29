Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for May 2021 (flash report)

Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for May 2021

May 2021

May 2021YoYJan‒May 2021YoY
Domestic production *1
37,671
+238.9%2nd consecutive month of increase
191,764
−2.6%
Overseas production *2
28,535
+476.8%2nd consecutive month of increase
113,328
+8.3%
Global production total
66,206
+312.2%2nd consecutive month of increase
305,092
+1.2%
Passenger vehicles4,797+181.5%2nd consecutive month of increase41,368+14.0%
Mini vehicles1,572+55.8%First decrease in 2 months9,521+7.4%
Japan sales total6,369+134.8%3rd consecutive month of increase50,889+12.7%
Export total *3
26,614
+636.4%2nd consecutive month of increase
156,846
−5.9%

While affected by production adjustments due mainly to the shortage of semiconductor supplies, global production, sales in Japan and export figures all increased from the same period of last year in which there was temporary suspension of production due to the coronavirus pandemic.

*1 JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
*2 Local line-off basis
*3 JAMA report basis

SOURCE: Subaru

Related Content