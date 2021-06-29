Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for May 2021 (flash report)

May 2021
|May 2021
|YoY
|Jan‒May 2021
|YoY
|Domestic production *1
37,671
|+238.9%
|2nd consecutive month of increase
191,764
|−2.6%
|Overseas production *2
28,535
|+476.8%
|2nd consecutive month of increase
113,328
|+8.3%
|Global production total
66,206
|+312.2%
|2nd consecutive month of increase
305,092
|+1.2%
|Passenger vehicles
|4,797
|+181.5%
|2nd consecutive month of increase
|41,368
|+14.0%
|Mini vehicles
|1,572
|+55.8%
|First decrease in 2 months
|9,521
|+7.4%
|Japan sales total
|6,369
|+134.8%
|3rd consecutive month of increase
|50,889
|+12.7%
|Export total *3
26,614
|+636.4%
|2nd consecutive month of increase
156,846
|−5.9%
While affected by production adjustments due mainly to the shortage of semiconductor supplies, global production, sales in Japan and export figures all increased from the same period of last year in which there was temporary suspension of production due to the coronavirus pandemic.
*1 JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
*2 Local line-off basis
*3 JAMA report basis
SOURCE: Subaru