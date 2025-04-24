Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for March 2025 and FYE 2025

March 2025
|Mar. 2025
|YoY
|Jan‒Mar
2025
|YoY
|Domestic production
|
52,052
|+23.0%
|2nd consecutive month of increase
|
140,740
|+26.7%
|Overseas production
|
21,378
|-38.6%
|5th consecutive month of decrease
|
80,405
|-21.0%
|Global production total
|
73,430
|-4.8%
|First decrease in 2 months
|
221,145
|+3.9%
|Passenger vehicles
|11,963
|+19.4%
|2nd consecutive month of increase
|28,231
|+12.1%
|Mini vehicles
|1,319
|+67.4%
|6th consecutive month of increase
|3,726
|+150.6%
|Japan sales total
|13,282
|+22.9%
|2nd consecutive month of increase
|31,957
|+19.9%
|Export total
|
44,273
|+51.6%
|2nd consecutive month of increase
|
116,307
|+22.2%
April 2024 ‒ March 2025 (FYE 2025)
|FYE 2025
|YoY
|Domestic production
|
601,574
|-0.0%
|First decrease in 3 years
|Overseas production
|
344,630
|-6.3%
|First decrease in 3 years
|Global production total
|
946,204
|-2.4%
|First decrease in 3 years
|Passenger vehicles
|94,689
|+3.5%
|3rd consecutive year of increase
|Mini vehicles
|14,129
|+11.5%
|First increase in 2 years
|Japan sales total
|108,818
|+4.5%
|3rd consecutive year of increase
|Export total
|
502,932
|-1.3%
|First decrease in 3 years
Notes:
– Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
– Overseas production: Local line-off basis
– Export: JAMA report basis
– Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement
SOURCE: Subaru