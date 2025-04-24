Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for March 2025 and FYE 2025

March 2025

Mar. 2025 YoY Jan‒Mar
2025		 YoY
Domestic production
52,052
 +23.0% 2nd consecutive month of increase
140,740
 +26.7%
Overseas production
21,378
 -38.6% 5th consecutive month of decrease
80,405
 -21.0%
Global production total
73,430
 -4.8% First decrease in 2 months
221,145
 +3.9%
Passenger vehicles 11,963 +19.4% 2nd consecutive month of increase 28,231 +12.1%
Mini vehicles 1,319 +67.4% 6th consecutive month of increase 3,726 +150.6%
Japan sales total 13,282 +22.9% 2nd consecutive month of increase 31,957 +19.9%
Export total
44,273
 +51.6% 2nd consecutive month of increase
116,307
 +22.2%

April 2024 ‒ March 2025 (FYE 2025)

FYE 2025 YoY
Domestic production
601,574
 -0.0% First decrease in 3 years
Overseas production
344,630
 -6.3% First decrease in 3 years
Global production total
946,204
 -2.4% First decrease in 3 years
Passenger vehicles 94,689 +3.5% 3rd consecutive year of increase
Mini vehicles 14,129 +11.5% First increase in 2 years
Japan sales total 108,818 +4.5% 3rd consecutive year of increase
Export total
502,932
 -1.3% First decrease in 3 years

Notes:
– Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
– Overseas production: Local line-off basis
– Export: JAMA report basis
– Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement

SOURCE: Subaru

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news-releases/subaru-corporation-announces-production-japan-sales-and-export-results-for-march-2025-and-fye-2025/

