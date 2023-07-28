Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for June 2023 and first half of 2023

June 2023
|Jun. 2023
|YoY
|Domestic production
57,196
|+12.6%
|5th consecutive month of increase
|Overseas production
25,639
|+31.2%
|5th consecutive month of increase
|Global production total
82,835
|+17.8%
|5th consecutive month of increase
|Passenger vehicles
|6,434
|+4.6%
|3rd consecutive month of increase
|Mini vehicles
|1,269
|-17.2%
|First decrease in 2 months
|Japan sales total
|7,703
|+0.2%
|3rd consecutive month of increase
|Export total
52,410
|+34.8%
|5th consecutive month of increase
January ‒ June 2023
|Jan-Jun
2023
|YoY
|Domestic production
276,911
|+15.2%
|First increase in 2 years
|Overseas production
168,549
|+18.2%
|3rd consecutive year of increase
|Global production total
445,460
|+16.4%
|3rd consecutive year of increase
|Passenger vehicles
|41,113
|+13.1%
|First increase in 2 years
|Mini vehicles
|9,191
|-4.9%
|2nd consecutive year of decrease
|Japan sales total
|50,304
|+9.3%
|First increase in 2 years
|Export total
225,387
|+21.6%
|First increase in 2 years
– Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
– Overseas production: Local line-off basis
– Export: JAMA report basis
– Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement.
SOURCE: Subaru