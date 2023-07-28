Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for June 2023 and first half of 2023

June 2023

Jun. 2023YoY
Domestic production
57,196
+12.6%5th consecutive month of increase
Overseas production
25,639
+31.2%5th consecutive month of increase
Global production total
82,835
+17.8%5th consecutive month of increase
Passenger vehicles6,434+4.6%3rd consecutive month of increase
Mini vehicles1,269-17.2%First decrease in 2 months
Japan sales total7,703+0.2%3rd consecutive month of increase
Export total
52,410
+34.8%5th consecutive month of increase

January ‒ June 2023

Jan-Jun
2023		YoY
Domestic production
276,911
+15.2%First increase in 2 years
Overseas production
168,549
+18.2%3rd consecutive year of increase
Global production total
445,460
+16.4%3rd consecutive year of increase
Passenger vehicles41,113+13.1%First increase in 2 years
Mini vehicles9,191-4.9%2nd consecutive year of decrease
Japan sales total50,304+9.3%First increase in 2 years
Export total
225,387
+21.6%First increase in 2 years

– Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
– Overseas production: Local line-off basis
– Export: JAMA report basis
– Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement.

SOURCE: Subaru

