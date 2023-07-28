Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for June 2023 and first half of 2023

Jan-Jun

2023 YoY Domestic production 276,911 +15.2% First increase in 2 years Overseas production 168,549 +18.2% 3rd consecutive year of increase Global production total 445,460 +16.4% 3rd consecutive year of increase Passenger vehicles 41,113 +13.1% First increase in 2 years Mini vehicles 9,191 -4.9% 2nd consecutive year of decrease Japan sales total 50,304 +9.3% First increase in 2 years Export total 225,387 +21.6% First increase in 2 years

– Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)

– Overseas production: Local line-off basis

– Export: JAMA report basis

– Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement.

SOURCE: Subaru