Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for February 2024

Feb 2024YoYJan‒Feb
2024		YoY
Domestic production
23,741
-27.4%First decrease in 2 months
68,768
+8.8%
Overseas production
36,258
+26.4%13th consecutive month of increase
66,944
+38.1%
Global production total
59,999
-2.3%First decrease in 13 months
135,712
+21.6%
Passenger vehicles7,035+25.4%6th consecutive month of increase15,152+15.2%
Mini vehicles175-88.8%9th consecutive month of decrease699-77.0%
Japan sales total7,210+0.4%First increase in 2 months15,851-2.1%
Export total
34,454
+51.2%2nd consective month of increase
65,939
+27.3%

Notes:
– Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
– Overseas production: Local line-off basis
– Export: JAMA report basis
– Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement.

SOURCE: Subaru

