Subaru Corporation announces production, japan sales and export results for February 2024

Feb 2024 YoY Jan‒Feb

2024 YoY Domestic production 23,741 -27.4% First decrease in 2 months 68,768 +8.8% Overseas production 36,258 +26.4% 13th consecutive month of increase 66,944 +38.1% Global production total 59,999 -2.3% First decrease in 13 months 135,712 +21.6% Passenger vehicles 7,035 +25.4% 6th consecutive month of increase 15,152 +15.2% Mini vehicles 175 -88.8% 9th consecutive month of decrease 699 -77.0% Japan sales total 7,210 +0.4% First increase in 2 months 15,851 -2.1% Export total 34,454 +51.2% 2nd consective month of increase 65,939 +27.3%

Notes:

– Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)

– Overseas production: Local line-off basis

– Export: JAMA report basis

– Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement.

SOURCE: Subaru