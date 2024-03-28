Subaru Corporation announces production, japan sales and export results for February 2024

|Feb 2024
|YoY
|Jan‒Feb
2024
|YoY
|Domestic production
23,741
|-27.4%
|First decrease in 2 months
68,768
|+8.8%
|Overseas production
36,258
|+26.4%
|13th consecutive month of increase
66,944
|+38.1%
|Global production total
59,999
|-2.3%
|First decrease in 13 months
135,712
|+21.6%
|Passenger vehicles
|7,035
|+25.4%
|6th consecutive month of increase
|15,152
|+15.2%
|Mini vehicles
|175
|-88.8%
|9th consecutive month of decrease
|699
|-77.0%
|Japan sales total
|7,210
|+0.4%
|First increase in 2 months
|15,851
|-2.1%
|Export total
34,454
|+51.2%
|2nd consective month of increase
65,939
|+27.3%
Notes:
– Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
– Overseas production: Local line-off basis
– Export: JAMA report basis
– Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement.
SOURCE: Subaru