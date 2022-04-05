Stellantis: Shop & Charge: for a more sustainable lifestyle, go shopping the electric way

Making a concrete contribution to taking on a more sustainable lifestyle. This is the goal of the Shop & Charge project, now announcing its initial results

Making a concrete contribution to taking on a more sustainable lifestyle. This is the goal of the Shop & Charge project, now announcing its initial results.

Created in conjunction with Be Charge, a Plenitude (Eni) company, Carrefour Italia and the Stellantis e-Mobility Business Unit, Shop & Charge was launched in December 2020, with the aim of promoting the dissemination of e-mobility solutions by setting up Be Charge charging points at Carrefour outlets across Italy. Discounted rates and exclusive benefits are also available for customers with the New Fiat 500, the 100% electric model produced in Turin.

Since the launch of Shop & Charge, more than 5,000 electric charging sessions have been completed, by around 1,500 drivers who have consumed over 70,000 kWh of energy, equivalent to almost 60 tons of CO 2 offset (*).

Having passed these initial milestones, Shop & Charge is proving to be a significant project, enabling customers to spend the time it takes to charge the batteries on everyday tasks such as shopping, thus easing the transition to electric mobility.

Courtesy of Shop & Charge, drivers of a New 500 can use up to 112 charging points, installed by Be Charge in the parking lots of 25 selected Carrefour retail outlets around Italy. In July 2021, there were 60 charging points in operation: 52 more of them set up in under eight months demonstrates how quickly the project is moving ahead.

Via this agreement, Stellantis aims to promote sustainable behaviors in New 500 customers, who can exclusively build up Carrefour loyalty points more quickly by buying Carrefour-branded organic products and charging their car with special discounts at the electrified parking lots forming part of the network.

The project, which began with Fiat’s first full-electric model, could soon be extended to other Stellantis electric and electrified models, considering that almost a quarter of charges at the Be Charge columns installed at Carrefour Italia outlets have been carried out by Group customers.

For Carrefour Italia, implementing this project represents a further step forward in its Act for Food environmental sustainability strategy, demonstrating an awareness of their important role as one of the major retail players that can promote sustainability throughout its supply chain.

Courtesy of this cooperation with the automotive world and the large-scale retail sector, Be Charge remains a big name in the development of one of the largest and most widespread networks of public charging infrastructure for electric vehicles in Italy and Europe.

(*) Stellantis estimation made on the basis of the 70,000 kWh of energy released by Shop & Charge charging stations and of the homologated consumption of the New 500 BEV in the mixed WLTP cycle (13 kWh/100 km) and CO 2 emissions of the 500 Hybrid in the mixed cycle (105 g/km).

SOURCE: Stellantis