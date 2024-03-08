Stellantis reports strong February and year-to-date performance in the European total and electrified markets

Stellantis confirms the positive start in January in the European (EU29) total market sales rankings, growing in February both in market share[1] (20.3%, + 0.3 percentage points vs last year) and volumes (+12.1%)

Stellantis confirms the positive sales trend that saw it grow throughout 2023 and last January. In the EU29 perimeter, Stellantis records in February a 12.1% increase in volumes (PC+CV) year-on-year, corresponding to a market share of 20.3%, up 0.3 p.p. compared to one year ago and 0.6 p.p. versus January this year, bringing year-to-date share to 20%.

Portugal stands out, with a notable 29.4% rise in sales as do France, Germany and Italy growing also in market share compared to last year. In France, leveraging on the success of the social leasing national campaign, Stellantis is market leader and grows 18.5%, 5 points higher than the market trend. In Italy, Stellantis is up 15.6% (PC+CV) compared to last year and confirms its role of market leader as well: 6 of its models are in the top ten, including the timeless FIAT Panda in the #1 spot. In Germany, Stellantis grows 13.6%, with market share up by 0.7 p.p. to 13.2%. Significant sales growth is recorded also in the Austria, Poland, Portugal, Spain – in Iberia Stellantis is market leader in February and year-to-date – UK and in other European countries.

Stellantis Pro One Commercial Vehicles business unit, offering a wide range of versatile professional vehicles across all energies, consolidates a market share of over 30%, with a +15.9% of volume year-over-year, with significant growth in almost all European countries.

“Sales in February 2024 show that our entire brands and products line-up is delivering steady growing performances In Europe,” said Uwe Hochgeschurtz, Stellantis Chief Operating Officer, Enlarged Europe. “Electric vehicle sales continue to rise, and Stellantis Pro One bolsters its continuing market leadership in commercial vehicles, all energies, leveraging on a completely new line-up. We achieve these results thanks to the unbroken trust of our customers in our products and brands and we will continue our strong teamwork in 2024, as we are ready to compete for the top spot with the arrival of many exciting new products.”

In the BEV market (PC+CV), Stellantis keeps growing, with a 7% increase year-over-year, seizing a 14.7% market share in Europe and leading in various BEV segments, showing a steady progression compared to Q4 2023 and January 2024 and giving Stellantis the podium place in several major European markets. In France, BEV volumes are increasing with double-digit growth (+76%), performing a stunning 37.1% market share, +9.2 p.p. vs last year and +4.2 p.p. than the total all-energies market share (32.9%)

“As we work to make electric vehicles accessible to all in the frame of our Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, it’s crucial for the entire ecosystem to support this transition. Governments, charging infrastructure providers, and automotive manufacturers must collaborate to ignite market demand. This collective effort is vital for widespread adoption and achieving sustainable mobility. Together, we can shape a greener future for the automotive industry and the environment,” added Hochgeschurtz.

SOURCE: Stellantis