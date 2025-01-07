Stellantis partners with dSPACE to accelerate cloud-based development of vehicles

Partnership with dSPACE will provide Stellantis with a powerful simulation platform to drive faster and higher-quality software innovations

Stellantis, one of the world’s leading automakers, and dSPACE, a leader in simulation and validation solutions, today announced they have signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) aimed at accelerating the cloud-based development of Stellantis vehicles.

The collaboration will integrate dSPACE’s VEOS platform for Software-in-the-Loop (SIL) testing into the Stellantis Virtual Engineering Workbench (VEW), enabling faster, scalable development of customer-focused features.

The VEW empowers Stellantis engineers worldwide to refine software early in development, leveraging virtual environments to develop, integrate, test and optimize up to a year before hardware becomes available. On its new technology platforms, 80-85% of testing is done on SIL platforms using continuous integration and testing methodologies, enabling the delivery of new vehicle software in under two years, significantly reducing time-to-market and enhancing product quality.

The Stellantis software strategy is built on three AI-powered technology platforms – STLA Brain, STLA SmartCockpit and STLA AutoDrive, which will debut on select vehicles in 2025. These platforms, developed on the VEW, ensure agile feature delivery across Stellantis’ 14 iconic brands.

“The integration of dSPACE tools into our Virtual Engineering Workbench will allow us to deliver innovative features faster, meeting customer expectations and enhancing their driving experience,” said Yves Bonnefont, Stellantis Chief Software Officer. “This collaboration is pivotal in realizing our vision for intelligent, connected vehicles and providing customers with continuous improvements via over-the-air updates.”

“The use of our products on the new Stellantis technology platforms enables us to gather direct customer input and feedback. This close collaboration will help us advance our software products and provide the most sophisticated and efficient tool chain for the validation of software-defined vehicles, enabling early integration and seamless combination of SIL and HIL test methods,” said Carsten Hoff, CEO at dSPACE.

The Stellantis VEW features a first-of-its-kind Virtual Cockpit, which helps accelerate development cycles by up to 100 times compared to traditional methods. With over 3,800 active unique daily users, it exemplifies Stellantis’ commitment to innovation, sustainability and delivering high-quality customer experiences.

The implementation of the proposed non-binding MOU is subject to a definitive agreement.

SOURCE: Stellantis