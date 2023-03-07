Stellantis partners with Detroit-based Vehya to become one of its preferred EV charger installers for US Dealers

Announcement is the next step in Stellantis’ plans to prepare its U.S. dealer network for electrified future and support evolving needs of consumers

In another key step to ready its 2,600-plus dealerships for the automotive industry’s electrification plans, Stellantis is partnering with Detroit-based company Vehya to support its U.S. dealers in preparation for increased electric-vehicle (EV) sales and service. Vehya becomes the second recommended partner for EV charger sales, installation and maintenance for Stellantis’ U.S. auto dealers.

“As our partners in the automotive industry transition to electric-vehicle sales and service, our goal is to provide our 2,600-plus U.S. dealers with high quality options that meet their individual EV integration needs within every area of the dealership business,” said Phil Langley, head of network development, FCA – North America. “Vehya is equipped with the experience and infrastructure needed to help support our dealers and make this process as straightforward and simple as possible.”

William McCoy, CEO of Vehya, reinforces the importance of partnering with Stellantis to accelerate EV adoption. “In the U.S., auto dealers are a critical partner to consumers’ transition to electric vehicles. We are excited and honored to be chosen as a preferred installation partner to Stellantis’ dealer network,” said McCoy.

As an experienced auto dealer partner, Vehya‘s workflow platform will provide a full-service solution for dealers. Features include Vehya-certified electricians, detailed site surveys, comprehensive estimates, and a dedicated account manager that handles all administrative and project management duties.

“We’ve found that our easy-to-use platform combined with an account manager for point of contact gives dealers peace of mind and minimizes barriers, especially in cases when dealing with utility company upgrades to sites,” states Etta Salaj, business manager at Vehya.

SOURCE: Stellantis