Stellantis introduces new Mopar ’21 Ram 1500 Special Edition in North America

Today in North America, Stellantis announced a new, limited-production vehicle built with a package of unique performance parts and accessories from the Mopar Custom Shop – the new Mopar ’21 Ram 1500 Special Edition.

Available exclusively on the 2021 Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star Crew Cab 4×4, the new Mopar ’21 Ram 1500 adds a variety of Mopar accessories to set it apart and reinforce the no-compromise, benchmark styling of the most awarded light-duty truck in America. Only 250 Mopar ’21 Ram 1500 units will be assembled, 210 for the United States and 40 for Canada, with a choice of four colors: Billet Silver, Bright White, Flame Red and Hydro Blue.

“The Mopar ’21 Ram 1500 is a head-turning, factory-backed rig straight from our custom shop,” said Mark Bosanac, North America Vice President, Mopar Service, Parts & Customer Care. “Across the entire Ram lineup, Mopar offers more than 600 quality-tested, factory-backed parts and accessories.”

The new 2021 Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star Crew Cab 4×4 is well-equipped from the factory with 20-inch black wheels riding on 275/55R20 all-season tires; black grille badges; body-color bumper, door handles and fender flares; black-painted mirrors; a Mopar bed step and much more.

The Mopar ’21 Special Edition Package (sales code AYD) adds the following content:

Package-exclusive items: Black exterior decals Gloss-black grille surround Black exhaust tips Serialized Mopar ’21 instrument-panel badge with build-sequence number Premium cloth seats feature Light Diesel Gray stitching, embroidered Mopar logo in seatbacks and Molle bags on back sides Mopar ’21 owner kit

Mopar black off-road style running boards

Spray-in bedliner

Adjustable tie downs

Tow hooks

Dual-trailer camera prep

Body-color, one-piece tonneau cover

All-weather floor mats

As with previous limited-production, special-edition Mopar vehicles, the new Mopar ’21 Ram 1500 includes an exclusive owner kit packaged in a custom box. The kit features a custom-made, personalized metal certificate of authenticity with serialized vehicle-build number and a special rendering of the truck by the Mopar Design team.

Powered by the legendary 5.7-liter HEMI® V-8 paired with a TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission, the Mopar ’21 Ram 1500 will be available at select Ram dealerships in both the United States and Canada this summer. The U.S. manufacturer’s suggested retail price for the exclusive Mopar ’21 Special Edition Package is $8,500.

SOURCE: Stellantis