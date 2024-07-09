Stellantis extends benchmark hybrid powertrain to more nameplates to satisfy European customer demand

Company will have 30 hybrid models available in Europe this year and six new launches planned through 2026

Leveraging its unique multi-energy approach, Stellantis is swiftly reacting to the quick ramp-up of customer orders in Europe for hybrid models, especially those with the newest eDCT advanced hybrid technology. The Company will offer 30 hybrid models this year and plans to introduce six more through 2026. Hybrid variants deliver exceptional driving experience while ensuring reduced CO2 emissions at a more affordable price point than fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

Stellantis achieved a 41% sales increase in EU30 hybrid models year-to-date 2024 versus year-to-date 2023(1) and expects an increase in customer take rate with the upcoming new launches. Stellantis is the sales leader for low emission vehicles, which includes battery electric, fuel cell, plug-in hybrid and hybrid, in the EU30 for A and B segments and light commercial vehicles.

“In an era where sustainability meets innovation, Stellantis remains at the forefront with our ultimate commitment to advancing hybrid technology for our European customers,” said Uwe Hochgeschurtz, Stellantis Chief Operating Officer, Enlarged Europe. “This technology not only enhances the efficiency and performance of traditional combustion engines, it also propels us toward a future of lower emissions, extended vehicle range and overall affordability for our customers.”

Stellantis-brand Hybrid Vehicles Available Now or Coming Later This Year in Europe:

Alfa Romeo Junior and Tonale

Citroën New C3, New C3 AirCross, C4, C4X, C5 AirCross, C5X

DS 3 and DS 4

Fiat Panda and 600

Jeep ® Avenger, Renegade and Compass

Avenger, Renegade and Compass New Lancia Ypsilon

Maserati Grecale

Opel/Vauxhall Corsa, Astra, Astra SportsTourer, Mokka, Frontera, New Grandland

Peugeot 208, 308, 308 SW, 408, 2008, New 3008, New 5008

Stellantis hybrid models

Stellantis offers a range of technologies – hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully electric – by leveraging its multi-energy manufacturing footprint to ensure a suitable option for various customer preferences, driving needs and vehicle sizes. Hybrid-powered vehicles harvest kinetic energy that would otherwise be lost during braking and deceleration. This energy is stored in a compact, lightweight battery and reused during acceleration, contributing to a more efficient driving experience.

“We have a very competitive hybrid solution that we are now ramping up with our new eDCT technology and we are rolling it out across a wide range of models, making it accessible to many customers,” said Sébastien Jacquet, Stellantis Deputy Chief Engineering Officer. “Hybrids are easy to use and don’t require any change in driving habits compared to traditional internal combustion engine vehicles. Our advanced eDCT technology allows the internal combustion engine to remain off, particularly during low-speed driving, resulting in reduced CO2 emissions and fuel consumption. This is not just innovation; it’s innovation within reach of everyone.”

eDCT hybrid advanced technology

Most Stellantis-brand hybrid vehicles in Europe are now equipped with the state-of-the-art eDCT tech and its integrated 21-kW electric motor, providing an exceptionally seamless and easy driving experience, including pure electric driving, for example in city driving conditions. The electric motor enables the vehicle to travel with the internal combustion engine turned off during driving. The system’s 48-volt, 0.9-kWh battery delivers up to 1 km of range in steady driving and can also provide some electric propulsion during light-load cruising or coasting. During coasting and braking, the electric motor switches to a generator function, capturing kinetic energy and feeding electricity into the battery. A Belt Starter Generator enables a swift and seamless transition between electric mode and hybrid one.

The eDCT-based hybrid powertrain system is engineered for optimal fuel efficiency, achieving up to 20% reduction in CO2 emissions compared to a combustion engine with an automatic transmission. Thanks to its modularity, the innovative eDCT concept can also support plug-in electric vehicles due to a 93% commonality of components, changing only the electric drive module and inverter.

Stellantis is currently producing hybrid vehicles in more than 70% of its plants in Europe. Through the eTransmissions joint venture, Stellantis and its partner currently produce eDCTs in Metz, France, and Turin, Italy, suppling 11 vehicle manufacturing plants. Combined production capacity is over 1.2 million eDCTs per year.

Stellantis is investing more than €50 billion worldwide in electrification over the decade to deliver on the Dare Forward 2030 targets of reaching a 100% passenger car battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales mix in Europe and 50% passenger car and light-duty truck BEV sales mix in the United States by 2030. To achieve these sales targets, the Company is securing approximately 400 GWh of battery capacity, including support from battery manufacturing plants in North America and Europe. Stellantis is on track to become a carbon net zero corporation by 2038, all scopes included, with single-digit percentage compensation of remaining emissions.

SOURCE: Stellantis