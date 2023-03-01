Stellantis: B-Parts confirms leadership in European re-used parts market and accelerates its ambitions for international deployment

108% growth in activity in 2022 and expanded stock above 5 million parts derived from circular economy

B-Parts, the European leader in the online distribution of original used automotive parts, confirmed its leadership and positioning as an attractive alternative to new parts for professionals and private customers. The online platform set record numbers in 2022 and established growth ambitions for 2023.

Different factors, such as the aging car park, inflation, consumers more receptive to environmentally friendly products, and recent announcements concerning the management of end-of-life vehicles in France (Decree No. 2022-1495 of 24 November 2022), that will soon be extended to Europe (from 2024), lead to the growth of parts derived from the circular economy, especially used automotive parts, being positioned well to meet this new market demand.

With a growing number of customers in 155 countries and over 2 million unique visitors per month on the website (www.b-parts.com), B-Parts recorded an increase in its business of 108%, with sales volumes doubling over the past year.

“This year, we generated a 92% increase in orders and doubled the number of used parts sold,” said Manuel Araújo Monteiro and Luis Sousa Vieira, CEO of B-Parts.

Covering 7 families of products, namely electrical, electronics, motor, transmission, lighting, interior and body parts, the B-Parts’ success is based on close partnerships with certified ELV (End of Life Vehicles) dismantlers and on the aggregation of stocks from different markets.

“In order to meet the market’s growing needs, we enrich daily our catalogue with the widest stock of available parts. That is why we are working to develop our partnerships to expand and diversify our suppliers,” explained Manuel Araújo Monteiro and Luis Sousa Vieira.

In recent weeks, Belgium was the eighth European country to enter the B-Parts suppliers portfolio, joining Portugal, Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Lithuania, Italy and France, bringing to a sourcing increase of 32% versus last year. With more than 130 European suppliers, the available parts stock reached more than 5 million parts in 2022, a 20% increase compared to 2021.

“Reducing the impact of the circulation of parts between countries is also one of our challenges. Expanding and diversifying suppliers helps optimize delivery times within five days and reduces the environmental footprint of transport by bringing the customer’s product together,” said Manuel Araújo Monteiro and Luis Sousa Vieira.

To support its development and satisfy the demand of its customers, B-Parts is a complete service provider: sales team, customer support, supply and logistics. In addition to a website available in nine languages (German, English, Danish, Spanish, French, Italian, Norwegian, Portuguese and Dutch), B-Parts offers a 24-month warranty from January 2023 for Reuse-Service Box accounts (via aftersales catalogues Stellantis).

These new warranty conditions are designed to strengthen the confidence of professional customers in the selected suppliers while promoting an improved purchasing experience.

“Our market opportunities are vast, and our economic model has proved itself, so in 2023 we will deploy it to other European and non-European countries, as well as to other continents. Our main challenges will be to adapt to new suppliers, logistics infrastructure and different currencies,“ concluded Manuel Araújo Monteiro and Luis Sousa Vieira.

B-Parts, as sole e-commerce supplier of used parts for Stellantis networks, directly contributes to the expansion of the Stellantis Circular Economy business which is based on the 4R strategy (Reman, Repair, Reuse and Recycle). The main objectives are to extend the product lifespan and to reduce waste to limit the environmental impact in terms of carbon footprint.

Circular Economy is one of seven accretive business units outlined in the Stellantis March 1, 2022, Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan and it plays a key role in the Company’s carbon net-zero strategy.

B-Parts’ offer is integrated into the full SUSTAINera parts and accessories offer which covers products derived from Stellantis Circular Economy activities, demonstrating that running the business sustainably and profitably is possible.

