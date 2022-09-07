Stellantis appoints Chief Digital Information Officer to further accelerate company’s tech transformation

Stellantis N.V. today announced that Chris Taylor has joined the company as Chief Digital Information Officer, reporting to Xavier Chéreau, Chief Human Resources and Transformation Officer, and functionally to Ned Curic, Chief Technology Officer, effective Sept. 5, 2022.

Stellantis N.V. today announced that Chris Taylor has joined the company as Chief Digital Information Officer, reporting to Xavier Chéreau, Chief Human Resources and Transformation Officer, and functionally to Ned Curic, Chief Technology Officer, effective Sept. 5, 2022. In this newly created role, Chris Taylor will help lead Stellantis’ transformation into a sustainable mobility tech company, driving its digital strategy and technologies. He will also be responsible for improving IT project execution and organizational efficiency.

“Chris brings deep knowledge of cutting-edge digital technology to support our sophisticated business needs, both at Stellantis and for our customers,” said Carlos Tavares, Stellantis CEO. “His background in cyber security, new business models and customer-centric solutions will drive the business value we require to meet our aggressive Dare Forward 2030 targets.”

Chris Taylor joins Stellantis with nearly 30 years of global IT experience spanning multiple industries, including aviation, manufacturing, software, and telecom. Chris most recently served as Chief Transformation Officer of ServiceNow. Prior to this, he was Global Vice President at Airbus Group where he led the digital transformation and cybersecurity.

Chris Taylor holds a Ph.D. in aeronautical engineering from the University of Glasgow in Scotland.

