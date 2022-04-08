Stellantis announces sale of 25% stake in GEFCO

Stellantis N.V. today announced it has sold its remaining 25% stake in GEFCO S.A. to the CMA CGM Group, a world leader in transport and logistics

Stellantis N.V. today announced it has sold its remaining 25% stake in GEFCO S.A. to the CMA CGM Group, a world leader in transport and logistics.

“The sale of this non-strategic asset marks the last step of our exit plan, initiated a decade ago, from the transportation and logistics industry,” said Carlos Tavares, Stellantis CEO. “Moving forward, Stellantis now has an efficient global supply chain with diverse logistics suppliers, among which GEFCO continues to play a meaningful role.”

SOURCE: Stellantis