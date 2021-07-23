Stellantis announces launch of ‘Stellantis Design Studio’

Design agency opens up the Stellantis’ design expertise and its iconic brand portfolio

Stellantis today announced the creation of ‘Stellantis Design Studio’, a creative agency that will provide global brand design services across a broad range of companies, from transportation to industrial, manufacturing and tertiary businesses. The Stellantis Design Studio will build on the PEUGEOT Design Lab expertise and expand it to the Company’s portfolio of brands, such as Maserati, Jeep®, DS Automobiles, and Lancia. Stellantis Design Studio will connect its network of clients with its iconic brands and move beyond design consultancy by defining inter-company design partnerships.

Klaus Busse and Arnault Gournac will join forces to lead Stellantis Design Studio:

– Klaus Busse oversees Maserati, Jeep in Europe and Stellantis Design Studio as Head of Design and leads the strategic development of the Studio expanding to the Company’s brands. Busse will contribute his wealth of experience in luxury brands to widen the scope of expression of Stellantis design.

“The success story and expertise of PEUGEOT Design Lab is unrivalled,” said Busse. “The extension of this know-how to all of our brands opens up incomparable perspectives.”

– Arnault Gournac, Director of PEUGEOT Design Lab and Cycles PEUGEOT, led the Studio expansion to support Stellantis globally. In line with his strong management and transformative leadership at Decathlon design, Orange Labs and Carrefour Group innovation, he serves as Creative Director for the Stellantis Design Studio’s evolution and its international development.

“Looking back on our brand portfolio, Stellantis designers have created some of the most exciting and visually appealing vehicles in automotive history,” said Gournac. “We plan to take that creative energy and offer our key competencies to our global external partners to help them take their brand and design projects to the next level. We will work to expand our reach by fostering new partnerships with global clients from all horizons.”

The new studio capitalizes on the PEUGEOT Design Lab’s nine years of experience and more than 120 collaborations with prestigious customers and partners, such as Airbus Helicopter, Alstom, Bombardier, Bénéteau Groupe, Zodiac, Haier Group, the F.I.A. Whirlpool, Gillardeau Oysters and Pleyel.

PEUGEOT Design Lab continues its development within Stellantis Design Studio to address all projects beyond automotive for the PEUGEOT brand and reinforce key partners and projects. Stellantis Design Studio will progressively expand this expertise to all Stellantis brands and pursue global design consultancy for all external clients, offering possible activations with its internal brands or remain in full non-disclosure.

SOURCE: Stellantis