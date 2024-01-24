Stellantis adapts leadership team in Enlarged Europe to lead company through increasingly competitive environment

Stellantis today announced the following changes effective February 1, 2024, to leverage further improvements in Stellantis’ performance in Enlarged Europe

Philippe Narbeburu is appointed DS Automobiles Brand Office & Brand Enlarged Europe, reporting to Olivier François, DS Automobiles Brand CEO and to Uwe Hochgeschurtz, Stellantis Chief Operating Officer, Enlarged Europe. He will replace Sébastien Vandelle and details regarding his next position will be communicated at a later date.

Bernard Loire, currently Maserati Chief Commercial Officer, is appointed responsible for Stellantis Europe 25 Markets, reporting to Uwe Hochgeschurtz and replacing Philippe Narbeburu.

“Philippe and Bernard are both leaders with extended experience in the automotive business and proved tracked records in brands development and sales operations. They will use their knowledge to ensure that Stellantis brands continue to be successful in the European markets,” said Uwe Hochgeschurtz. “I would like to thank Sébastien for his contribution to the DS Automobiles brand development in France and in Europe and I wish him the best in his new position.”

SOURCE: Stellantis