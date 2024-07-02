Stellantis adapts leadership team in Enlarged Europe to lead company through increasingly competitive environment

Stellantis today announced the following changes, effective July 1st

Eric Laforge is appointed Head of Ram and Dodge, Enlarged Europe, in addition to his current responsibility as Head of Jeep® brand, Enlarged Europe, reporting to Uwe Hochgeschurtz, Stellantis Chief Operating Officer, Enlarged Europe.

Eric Laforge will replace Domenico Gostoli, who will be responsible of the Italy National Sales Company light commercial vehicles (LCV) business unit, reporting to Santo Ficili, Stellantis Italy Managing Director, succeeding to Gianluca Zampese and details regarding his next position will be communicated at a later date. In addition, Domenico Gostoli will take the lead of the LCV Military Sales & RAM Brand Fleets, Enlarged Europe, reporting to Anne Abboud, Global Head of LCV sales & Head of LCV, Enlarged Europe.

“Eric is a leader with extended experience in the automotive business and proven track record in brands development and sales operations. He will use his knowledge to ensure that our iconic brands continue to grow in the European markets,” said Uwe Hochgeschurtz. “I would also like to express my gratitude to Domenico for his significant role in the foundation and growth of the Ram and Dodge brands in Europe. I extend my best wishes to him for the successful expansion of commercial vehicle operations in the region.”

SOURCE: Stellantis