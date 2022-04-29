Stellantis accelerates its low emission vehicle sales momentum in Europe

In a European[1] market down 12.3% year-over-year in Q1 2022, Stellantis confirms its strong position in Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV), with a market share of 21.0% and leadership in major markets (France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, and Greece)

In a European [1] market down 12.3% year-over-year in Q1 2022, Stellantis confirms its strong position in Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV), with a market share of 21.0% and leadership in major markets (France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, and Greece).

In Q1 2022, Peugeot and Citroën are among the top 10 selling brands in the EU30 and Stellantis also has five models in the top 10 product ranking (Peugeot 208, Citroën C3, Peugeot 2008, Opel/Vauxhall Corsa and Fiat Panda), with the Peugeot 208 the best-selling car in Europe.

Stellantis is also confirming its market leadership in the EU30 for Light Commercial Vehicles with a share of 34.0%, which represents sales of almost 145,000 vehicles in Q1 2022.

A little more than a year after its birth, Stellantis confirms its ranking among the leaders in the automotive market and continues the path towards energy transition, aimed at ensuring that mobility is accessible to all and respectful of the environment, with Europe playing a key role in the Company’s Dare Forward 2030 Strategic Plan.

Massive LEV breakthrough for Stellantis

Stellantis is the market leader [2] in the low emission vehicle (LEV) for Passenger Cars and LCVs in the main European countries such as Italy (35.7% market share), France (30.3%), Spain (21.8%) and Poland (14.9%) in Q1 2022 and is also the leader in LEV sales for the EU30 Light Commercial Vehicles market with a share of 44.5%.

The New Fiat 500, Peugeot 3008 and Peugeot 208, with over 34,000 combined unit sales for Q1 2022, are confirmed as among the best-selling LEVs in Europe. Moreover, the New 500 ranks third in the BEV (battery electric vehicle) market and the Peugeot 3008 is third in the PHEV (plug-in hybrid vehicle) market.

This is a strong sign for Stellantis in the region and is setting the course for reaching 100% of passenger car BEV sales mix in Europe by the end of this decade. The Company, since its formation a year ago, has focused decisively on the choice of electrification, as a guarantee of democratic mobility that protects the planet for future generations as well.

“Our strategic commitment to electrification relies on investment of more than €30 billion globally between 2021 and 2025 in electrification and software, with the aim of reaching carbon net zero emissions by 2038. This involves the launch of models that are increasingly respectful of the environment and collaboration with first-class partners to find new solutions that meet customer needs, but also through the creation of a sustainable circular economy” commented Maxime Picat, Chief Operating Officer Enlarged Europe.

SOURCE: Stellantis