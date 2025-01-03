Steady operations drive high-quality development: GWM achieves sales of 1.23 million vehicles in 2024

On January 1, 2025, Great Wall Motor Company Limited (hereinafter referred to as "GWM") released its sales data for December 2024

On January 1, 2025, Great Wall Motor Company Limited (stock codes: 601633.SH, 02333.HK, 82333.HK; hereinafter referred to as “GWM”) released its sales data for December 2024.

In December 2024, GWM sold 135,286 vehicles, marking a year-on-year increase of 20.25%. Among them, sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) reached 42,265 units, up 41.55%; overseas sales totaled 41,293 units, up 23.35%; For the full year 2024, GWM sold 1,233,292 vehicles, achieving both volume and quality growth. NEV sales totaled 321,795 units, up 22.82%, setting a new record. Overseas sales reached 453,141 units, up 43.39%, breaking historical records.

As of December 2024, Great Wall Motor’s cumulative global sales exceeded 14.9 million units.

In 2024, Great Wall Motors adhered to long-term strategies and a risk-aware mindset, focusing on intelligent NEV technologies, enhancing product strength, accelerating globalization, and driving “ecosystem-based overseas expansion.”

Focus on product strength: five brands make further progress

HAVAL: In December 2024, HAVAL sold 83,425 vehicles, up 27.21%, with annual sales totaling 706,234 units and cumulative global sales reaching 9.46 million units. Known as a global SUV expert, HAVAL expanded its product lineup with models such as the 2nd-generation HAVAL H9, new-generation HAVAL H6, and 2024 HAVAL Menglong.

WEY: In December, WEY sold 8,808 vehicles, marking a 150.8% year-on-year increase, with annual sales reaching 54,728 units, up 31.55%. The WEY 07 model sold 8,057 units in December, showing a growth rate of 214.24%.

TANK: In December 2024, TANK SUV sold 21,879 new vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 26.38%. The cumulative sales for 2024 reached 231,001 units, marking a 42.12% year-on-year growth, while global cumulative sales hit 602,000 units.

In 2024, TANK SUV introduced models such as the TANK 700 Hi4-T and the 2024 TANK 400 Hi4-T. The TANK 700 Hi4-T, with its powerful 3.0T Hi4-T engine, exceptional off-road performance, and luxurious comfort features, has set a new benchmark for luxury off-road vehicles in China.

On January 1, 2025, the TANK 500 Hi4-Z officially launches, ushering in a new era of new energy off-road vehicles. The TANK 500 Hi4-Z achieves efficient direct drive across all speed ranges, accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.6 seconds, and offers an all-electric range of up to 201 kilometers. With upgraded intelligence and luxury features, it perfectly meets both urban commuting and off-road adventure needs.

ORA: In December, ORA sold 4,740 vehicles, with annual sales totaling 63,272 units. The ORA 03 model received the highest satisfaction rating in the 2024 China NEV Customer Satisfaction Survey for pure electric compact cars.

GWM Pickup has maintained its position as the sales leader for 27 consecutive years, with a domestic terminal market share close to 50%. In 2024, GWM Pickup launched several new models, including the SAHAR Off-Road Edition, 2.4T Off-Road POER, 2.4T Passenger POER, 2.4T Commercial POER, and King Kong POER 8AT. The 2.4T Off-Road POER is positioned as a “Global High-Performance Off-Road Pickup,” offering powerful performance, exceptional off-road capability, and outstanding safety features to provide users with a superior off-road experience. In December, the SAHAR POER earned a C-NCAP five-star safety rating.

“Rooted in user needs, the ‘smart + off-road’ advantage is further strengthened.

In the field of intelligence, GWM has gained a first-mover advantage with its forward-looking layout, forming a ‘step ahead, step by step’ advantage. The company has established an end-to-end intelligent driving model SEE, a new-generation AI data intelligence system, and the Jiuzhou Supercomputing Center. In terms of algorithms, data, and computing power, it has reached the forefront and remains a leader in the industry’s intelligent technology.”

“In 2024, GWM, relying on its forest ecosystem, launched the new-generation intelligent driving system Coffee Pilot Ultra and the new-generation smart space system Coffee OS 3. The former features strong perception, high safety, and fast iteration, achieving full-scene NOA without the need for high-precision maps and point-to-point navigation. It offers a more human-like driving experience, comparable to that of an ‘experienced driver.’ The latter focuses on the ‘five excellent’ experiences—good-looking, easy to use, fun, pleasant to hear, and smart—providing personalized services for each occupant. In the highly anticipated chip sector, GWM successfully activated the RISC-V automotive-grade MCU chip—Zijing M100. Additionally, the Nanjing Zijing Semiconductor Co., Ltd., nurtured by GWM, was officially established.”

“As a pioneer and promoter of off-roading in China, GWM has achieved full coverage of multiple powertrain options, including gasoline, diesel, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid, while independently developing intelligent all-terrain technology. This allows users to experience the charm of off-roading in various scenarios. At the same time, the company accelerates the global expansion of its off-road models, reshaping the global off-road landscape. Through its all-power, all-scenario, and global strategy, GWM is ushering in a new era for Chinese off-roading. Amid the transformation of the new energy sector, GWM further strengthens its off-road advantage by relying on its Hi4-T off-road hybrid architecture.”

“On October 22, 2024, TANK SUV held the ‘What is Off-Roading’ autumn technical launch event, officially unveiling GWM’s off-road classification standard and the Hi4-Z architecture. The GWM off-road classification standard is divided into four levels: Super Strong Off-Road, Strong Off-Road, General Off-Road, and Urban SUV, aimed at helping users choose the most suitable model based on their driving scenarios, ensuring a safe and enjoyable off-road experience. The all-new longitudinal dual-motor hybrid Hi4-Z architecture is positioned as an ultra-long-range off-road platform. It is equipped with a 2.0T/3.0T engine, front and rear high-power electric drives, and the world’s shortest hybrid longitudinal transmission. The battery pack has a capacity of 59.05 kW·h. For the first time in the industry, power distribution technology is applied to off-road vehicles, using front and rear axle mechanical differential locks and a Deion five-link rear suspension designed for off-roading. This results in a maximum system power of 715 kW, a 0-100 km/h acceleration time of 4 seconds, and the longest pure electric range in the plug-in hybrid off-road sector, exceeding 200 kilometers, truly achieving ‘one charge a week.'”

“Accelerating the layout of overseas off-road and high-value models, ‘Ecological Overseas Expansion’ takes another leap.

For GWM globalization is not only a strategic direction but also a mission of the era. Based on its ‘ecological overseas expansion’ model, which covers research, production, supply, sales, and service, GWM has formed a comprehensive overseas layout with all categories, powertrains, and tiers. It has over 14 million global users and has sold over 1.8 million units overseas.

In 2024, GWM continued to strengthen its overseas system, accelerating the deployment of high-value models overseas and promoting Chinese off-roading globally, winning the love of customers worldwide through quality products and services. This year, the WEY brand’s WEY 80 was launched in Europe and the Middle East. The TANK 700 Hi4-T was launched in Kazakhstan. The TANK 500 entered Chile and Indonesia. The TANK 300 was introduced to South Africa, Mexico, Azerbaijan, and Malaysia. The second-generation HAVAL H9 was launched in the Middle East and Kazakhstan. The SAHAR POER debuted in Australia, Thailand, Colombia, and South Africa. The ORA 03 was launched in Chile and became Thailand’s first localized mass-produced electric vehicle.

In terms of global production, GWM advanced its CKD projects in Malaysia and Indonesia, signed contracts for the Senegal KD factory and Vietnam CKD project, and the 10,000th vehicle rolled off the assembly line at its Pakistan KD factory. The Brazilian factory is expected to start production in mid-2025.”

Entering the premium motorcycle market

In 2024, Great Wall Motor expanded into the motorcycle segment with the launch of the S2000 touring motorcycle, equipped with a horizontally opposed 8-cylinder engine and 8DCT powertrain.

Solid and steady operations, advancing high-quality development

Guided by a long-term strategic vision and leveraging its strengths in intelligence, off-road capabilities, and globalization,GWM achieved both quantitative and qualitative growth in 2024, with continuously enhanced self-sustaining capabilities. Building on this foundation, GWM delivers high value to users while balancing corporate, industrial, and social benefits.

In the first three quarters of 2024, GWM achieved a revenue of RMB 142.254 billion, a year-on-year increase of 19.04%, setting a new record. Net profit reached RMB 10.429 billion, marking a year-on-year growth of 108.70%, while net profit attributable to shareholders after extraordinary items reached RMB 8.374 billion, a growth of 119.93%, setting another historic high. The average revenue per vehicle reached RMB 166,600, an increase of RMB 28,300 compared to the same period in 2023, demonstrating a solid and steady path toward inspiring high-quality development.

Regardless of external changes, GWM remains steadfast in its pursuit of high-quality development and commitment to steady operations. In 2025, GWM will continue to focus on operational excellence, dedicate efforts to intelligent new energy, drive advancements in intelligent technology, lead breakthroughs in off-road capabilities, accelerate globalization, and contribute to the next leap of China’s automotive industry.

