Start of the 20,000-kilometre marathon: testing the long-distance qualities of the new ID.3

Electromobility is gaining ground in Germany. Not only the number of battery-driven electric models offered and their registrations are growing, infrastructure is expanding as well. The long-distant record-breaking driver from Mannheim, Rainer Zietlow, and his co-driver Dominic Brüner are now carrying out the ultimate road test. Over the course of a unique two-month marathon, they will be stopping at around 650 quick-charging stations with more than 60 kW charging capacity. They will be testing the long-distance qualities of the new Volkswagen ID.3 as well as the infrastructure in Germany. They are driving a pre-production model of the ID.3 Pro S with a 77kWh net battery energy capacity. The battery offers a range of up to 549 km in a WLTP cycle and will be brought to market in spring 2021.