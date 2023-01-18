Stadium atmosphere in the 7 series: BMW is the first car manufacturer to test Bundesliga football content in an international pilot application

Selected content from the Bundesliga on the BMW Curved Display in the new BMW 7 Series already from next match day

The BMW Group and “DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga” announced today, that BMW is the first car manufacturer to test Bundesliga content in a vehicle in a pilot application. Selected content from the Bundesliga – Germany’s top football league – will be made available via an app on the BMW Curved Display. The Bundesliga in-car App will be delivered over-the-air to the new BMW 7 Series and is initially available in Germany. Other countries will follow shortly in the regions of Europe, America and Asia. The offer can also be rolled out to future newly launched models. The pilot is initially scheduled to run until 31.3.2024.

In the interests of occupant safety, the video content in the Bundesliga in-car app will only be available to watch while the vehicle is stationary. The test focuses on on-demand content such as highlight formats or match data, but also selected live content, specifically tailored for use in the vehicle. When the vehicle is moving, it will be possible to listen to an audio stream of the contents. With the start of the test, the Bundesliga In-Car App will be continuously improved.

In order to use the Bundesliga app’s video streaming functionality, the customer must have first activated the Personal eSIM in their vehicle. The antennae installed in the vehicle will then enable them to enjoy high-speed 5G football streaming via their personal mobile contract.

SOURCE: BMW Group