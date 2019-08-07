SsangYong Motors UK appoints Fred Henderson in Durham

SsangYong Motors UK is delighted to announce new dealer Fred Henderson Ltd. Based in Durham, Fred Henderson SsangYong will represent SsangYong and its range of 4×4, SUVs and pick-ups with its doors opening to the public this month.

Nick Laird, managing director of SsangYong Motor UK said: “We and our dealers are focused on giving customers great service, so whether buying a new or used SsangYong, or helping to maintain their vehicle, we are confident customers will appreciate our vehicles, their dealer and the brand. We are especially thrilled that Fred Henderson Ltd has decided to add the SsangYong brand to their business in Durham.”

Fred Henderson started up Fred Henderson Automobile Engineers and commenced trading in a disused workshop underneath the railway bridge in Durham during January 1973, expanding the business by 1980 and moving closer to the city centre.

With his rally career drawing to a close, Fred’s focus switched to taking responsibility of marketing motorsport products across the world, eventually changing direction into breakdown and recovery services.

Joined by his son, David, in 1994, the business moved to retail quality used vehicles as well as taking on a Bosch Car service franchise to support an already strong technical expertise. Further expansion took place in November 2016 when Fred Henderson Ltd joined the MG Motor UK franchise and became a retailer for new MG vehicles.

David Henderson, dealer principal at Fred Henderson Limited said; “We are excited to expand our retail franchise offering to include SsangYong Motors. We are very pleased with the franchise, and greatly look forward to growing our business as a result. SsangYong has a great new range, and with very competitive pricing and a 7-years/150,000 miles warranty, we believe it will do extremely well in our area.”

On the back of the hugely successful launch of its new Rexton and Musso pick-up, and with the impending launch of all-new Korando, SsangYong is committed to long term investment in new product and will see at least one new model launch per year through to 2022. The SsangYong approach is to make it easy for dealers to acquire and operate the franchise by removing barriers to ensure representing the brand is highly appealing and easily assessible and has several open points across the UK.

SOURCE: SsangYong Motor UK