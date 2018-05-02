SsangYong Motor global sales record 10,930 units in April 2018

SsangYong Motor Company (CEO Choi Johng-sik; www.smotor.com), part of the Mahindra Group, today announced that it sold a total of 10,930 units in April 2018 – 8,124 units in domestic sales and 2,806 in exports.

Despite the popularity of its brand-new Rexton Sports and the recovery in the exports, SsangYong’s overall sales in April decreased by 1.3 percent from the previous year.

The supply of Rexton Sports is expected to be in full-scale from May as the ‘Daytime 2shift’ system which started from this month has settled down, expanding the production volume.

In April, the company’s domestic sales were down by 2.7 percent year-on-year despite impressive performance of Rexton Brands, with the G4 Rexton increasing 468.6 percent and the Rexton Sports increasing 51.4 percent year-on-year respectively.

The company’s exports, which had dropped more than 20 percent year-on-year, have recovered, showing an increase of 3 percent for the first time this year. SsangYong plans to drive exports sales in future by leveraging Rexton products in key geographies.

Choi Johng-sik, CEO of SsangYong Motor Company, commented, “We still have the strong sales of the Rexton Sports at home and also a recovery in the overseas market,” adding, “We will further increase global sales by strengthening overseas market, sales promotion strategies, and resolving the back orders of the Rexton Sports.”

