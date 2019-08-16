Speed will be paramount in the world of Automotive 4.0

More automotive brands have been born over the last five years than in the preceding half century: that’s according to Max Cavazzini, Head of Automotive, EMEA, Amazon Web Services (AWS). This includes automakers, suppliers and Tier 1s, and the tech giant is now pursuing opportunities to connect these companies to new services and features, and usher them into an ever-online ecosystem. This is the world of Automotive 4.0, where the ‘smartphone-on-wheels’ is the rule, and no longer the exception….