‘Special report: The future of mobility in Singapore by Automotive World

An island-nation, the Republic of Singapore’s location just south of the Malay Peninsular gives it natural geofencing, something which is of great significance to the city-state’s development of future mobility technology and business models. Due to space restrictions and a rapidly growing population, the city-state is working hard to limit or reduce vehicle ownership. As a result, Singaporeans are open to transport and mobility innovation, and there is a wide acceptance of the need for shared mobility.

The city’s residents are also very open to the idea of autonomous vehicles, with a significant number of AV test programmes operating across Singapore.

The ‘Lion City’ is considered by management consultancy Arthur D. Little to be ‘the showcase for the future of urban mobility’, a view widely held by those approached for this Automotive World special report.

In this report:

Executive summary

Study winner: Singapore leads in development of urban mobility

Singapore: A world leading smart city embracing the future of mobility

Hopes high of breaking the AV glass ceiling in Singapore

Singapore’s vision of the future is more AV than EV

Singapore’s electric conundrum – increase EV sales, reduce ownership

Can Singapore maintain its position as a world leader in connectivity?

In the Lion City, travel priorities merge on MaaS

Singapore is where small start-ups can become big disruptors

AV testing thrives in Singapore – but only on the city-state’s terms

Good public transport pivotal to limiting Singapore’s vehicle parc

‘Special report: The future of mobility in Singapore’ includes exclusive insight from:

ABI Research

Arthur D. Little

AI

CMS Holborn Asia

Continental

Cubic Transportation Systems

Economist Intelligence Unit

Greenlots

Hyundai

Ipsos Business Consulting

