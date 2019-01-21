‘Special report: The future of mobility in Singapore by Automotive World

Automotive World explores Singapore’s approach to the future of mobility

   January 21, 2019

Automotive World has published new research exploring the evolution of transportation in Singapore.

An island-nation, the Republic of Singapore’s location just south of the Malay Peninsular gives it natural geofencing, something which is of great significance to the city-state’s development of future mobility technology and business models. Due to space restrictions and a rapidly growing population, the city-state is working hard to limit or reduce vehicle ownership. As a result, Singaporeans are open to transport and mobility innovation, and there is a wide acceptance of the need for shared mobility.

The city’s residents are also very open to the idea of autonomous vehicles, with a significant number of AV test programmes operating across Singapore.

The ‘Lion City’ is considered by management consultancy Arthur D. Little to be ‘the showcase for the future of urban mobility’, a view widely held by those approached for this Automotive World special report.

Special report: The future of mobility in Singapore’ https://www.automotiveworld.com/research/special-report-the-future-of-mobility-in-singapore/ is available to download now from the research section of AutomotiveWorld.com, and features insight from some of the leading stakeholders in the evolution of mobility in Singapore.

In this report:

  • Executive summary
  • Study winner: Singapore leads in development of urban mobility
  • Singapore: A world leading smart city embracing the future of mobility
  • Hopes high of breaking the AV glass ceiling in Singapore
  • Singapore’s vision of the future is more AV than EV
  • Singapore’s electric conundrum – increase EV sales, reduce ownership
  • Can Singapore maintain its position as a world leader in connectivity?
  • In the Lion City, travel priorities merge on MaaS
  • Singapore is where small start-ups can become big disruptors
  • AV testing thrives in Singapore – but only on the city-state’s terms
  • Good public transport pivotal to limiting Singapore’s vehicle parc

‘Special report: The future of mobility in Singapore’ includes exclusive insight from:

  • ABI Research
  • Arthur D. Little
  • AI
  • CMS Holborn Asia
  • Continental
  • Cubic Transportation Systems
  • Economist Intelligence Unit
  • Greenlots
  • Hyundai
  • Ipsos Business Consulting

