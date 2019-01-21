‘Special report: The future of mobility in Singapore by Automotive World

Automotive World has published new research exploring the evolution of transportation in Singapore.
An island-nation, the Republic of Singapore’s location just south of the Malay Peninsular gives it natural geofencing, something which is of great significance to the city-state’s development of future mobility technology and business models. Due to space restrictions and a rapidly growing population, the city-state is working hard to limit or reduce vehicle ownership. As a result, Singaporeans are open to transport and mobility innovation, and there is a wide acceptance of the need for shared mobility.
The city’s residents are also very open to the idea of autonomous vehicles, with a significant number of AV test programmes operating across Singapore.
The ‘Lion City’ is considered by management consultancy Arthur D. Little to be ‘the showcase for the future of urban mobility’, a view widely held by those approached for this Automotive World special report.
‘Special report: The future of mobility in Singapore’ https://www.automotiveworld.com/research/special-report-the-future-of-mobility-in-singapore/ is available to download now from the research section of AutomotiveWorld.com, and features insight from some of the leading stakeholders in the evolution of mobility in Singapore.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- Study winner: Singapore leads in development of urban mobility
- Singapore: A world leading smart city embracing the future of mobility
- Hopes high of breaking the AV glass ceiling in Singapore
- Singapore’s vision of the future is more AV than EV
- Singapore’s electric conundrum – increase EV sales, reduce ownership
- Can Singapore maintain its position as a world leader in connectivity?
- In the Lion City, travel priorities merge on MaaS
- Singapore is where small start-ups can become big disruptors
- AV testing thrives in Singapore – but only on the city-state’s terms
- Good public transport pivotal to limiting Singapore’s vehicle parc
‘Special report: The future of mobility in Singapore’ includes exclusive insight from:
- ABI Research
- Arthur D. Little
- AI
- CMS Holborn Asia
- Continental
- Cubic Transportation Systems
- Economist Intelligence Unit
- Greenlots
- Hyundai
- Ipsos Business Consulting
Automotive World subscribers can access the report by following this link: https://www.automotiveworld.com/research/special-report-the-future-of-mobility-in-singapore/
For more information about Automotive World subscriptions, please head to: http://www.automotiveworld.com/subscribe/