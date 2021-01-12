Sony commences VISION-S public road testing

Sony Corporation (“Sony”) today announced the completion of its VISION-S prototype vehicle in December 2020, which has been under development with the goal of contributing to the evolution of mobility, and that it has begun public road tests in Europe.

Sony will continue to further develop the vehicle, and plans to conduct driving tests in other regions as well going forward.

By bringing together its cutting-edge technologies, Sony intends to contribute to the evolution of mobility by contributing safety, security, and in-car entertainment that generates new excitement.

