Solvay expands Amodel® PPA capacity to address growth in demand in the automotive industry

The company’s investments address strong customer demand for more sustainable polymers that offer a reduced CO2 footprint

Solvay announced today it is increasing its Amodel® polyphthalamide (PPA) resin capacity by 15% at its Augusta manufacturing site in Georgia as a result of operational excellence initiatives. The new capacity facilitates the production of innovative and more sustainable Amodel® PPA grades that offer a reduced CO 2 footprint due to manufacturing improvements.

Recognized as one of the most strategic product families for the Materials Global Business Unit, Amodel® PPA has played a critical role in replacing metal in the automotive industry for more than 30 years. Today, as the automotive industry continues to move toward electrification, the Amodel® PPA family is finding use in battery electric vehicles (BEVs), in electric motors, power electronics and battery technologies.

“Driven by the needs of our customers and society, Solvay is not only investing in additional capacity, but also in new breakthrough Amodel® PPA resins for e-mobility and in sustainability at our manufacturing sites.” said Brian Baleno, Head of Marketing Automotive at Solvay.

The Augusta manufacturing site has made substantial progress in addressing sustainability, dramatically decreasing the plant’s global warming potential by 30% since 2013. Today, 100% of the electricity sourced by the site is renewable, a major step in carbon footprint reduction. Additionally, the plant has reduced water consumption and non sustainable waste by 15% and 30%, respectively, compared to a 2018 baseline.

Solvay’s continued investment in Amodel® PPA demonstrates a clear commitment to PPA and automotive transition to e-mobility. The company recently introduced two new product ranges, Amodel® PPA Supreme and Amodel® PPA BIOS, which are designed to meet new challenging requirements of e-motors, power electronics and batteries.

SOURCE: Solvay