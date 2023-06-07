Solvay completes US capacity expansion to meet growing demand for copper in e-mobility and clean energy

The 20-percent ACORGA® product line capacity increase enhances Solvay’s leadership position in the mining industry

Solvay is celebrating the completion of its capacity expansion at the company’s Mount Pleasant, Tennessee facility (US), originally announced in December 2021. This milestone reaffirms Solvay’s commitment to the Mining industry and its efforts to respond to growing demand from mining operations for its ACORGA®, ACORGA® NR and ACORGA® OPT copper solvent extraction (SX) products, driven by increasing demand for copper to support e-mobility and clean energy applications.

The Mount Pleasant facility manufactures solvent extraction reagents for mines producing copper through hydrometallurgical (SX-EW) processes. Even as oxide ore reserves are depleting, the market for copper solvent extractants is expected to remain strong, supported by new leaching technologies capable of treating sulfide ores.

“The Mount Pleasant expansion is a major achievement for our business, enabling Solvay to ensure security of supply for its customers while responding to their increasing production needs,” explains Matthew Davis, Global Business Director, Mineral Processing and Metal Extraction Products. “Solvay is committed to growing with its customers. In fact, we expect to add additional capacity in the future to remain a reliable, long-term partner and help our mining customers maximize metallurgical results and overall operational value.”

Solvay’s solvent extraction reagents complement its broad product portfolio for the mining industry. Combined with strong technical support, Solvay’s solutions help customers improve productivity and reduce operating costs while meeting complex metallurgical requirements and sustainability challenges, as mines strive to reduce freshwater use, energy use and reagent consumption.

SOURCE: Solvay