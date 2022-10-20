Solaris: Opole to expand its e-bus fleet

On 19 October, Solaris Bus & Coach sp. z o.o. entered into a contract with the public transport operator Miejski Zakład Komunikacyjny sp. z o.o. in the city of Opole to supply eight e-buses, including six 12-meter and two 18-meter vehicles, as well as to deliver and install charging infrastructure

On 19 October, Solaris Bus & Coach sp. z o.o. entered into a contract with the public transport operator Miejski Zakład Komunikacyjny sp. z o.o. in the city of Opole to supply eight e-buses, including six 12-meter and two 18-meter vehicles, as well as to deliver and install charging infrastructure. This is yet another investment by Opole in zero-emission public transport.

Miejski Zakład Komunikacyjny (MZK) in Opole has decided to entrust Solaris with an order for eight e-buses. Six Urbino 12 electric and two Urbino 18 electric buses will be delivered to the city along with the charging infrastructure that will be located in the depot in Luboszycka 19 street. In addition, a pantograph charging mast will be installed at the bus terminus at Kazimierza Pużaka street. The first deliveries are slated for mid-2023.

The e-buses chosen by MZK in Opole are state-of-the-art city buses and generously equipped. The 12-metre version will fit about 75 passengers, including 28 people seated, while the articulated 18-metre buses will be able to carry about 110 passengers, 36 of whom can be seated.

As standard, Opole’s buses feature a passenger information system with voice announcements, electronic destination blinds, a ticket vending machine and electronic ticket validators. Passengers will also benefit from USB charging ports and disinfectant dispensers mounted on handrails. Thermal comfort will be ensured, both on hot and cold days, by efficient air conditioning with a heat pump. The air-conditioning unit will be supported by an anti-virus system using UV technology. To enhance the safety of the driver and passengers the bus will be equipped with the Mobileye Shield+ system to ensure better visibility for the driver thanks to cameras mounted outside the vehicle. The brake-enhancing CMS (Collision Mitigation System), in turn, will automatically put the vehicle into braking mode if it detects the risk of a potential head-on collision.

The buses will feature modern High Energy batteries and a central electric motor. During the day, fast charging will take place by means of an inverted pantograph, i. e. a device lowered from a charging mast onto the bus roof. At night, recharging will take place conventionally via a standard plug-in connection at the operator’s bus depot.

What is more, the e-buses destined for Opole will be equipped with a preconditioning function during the bus charging process. This will allow the driving range to be increased as well as shorten the time needed between starting the bus and reaching the optimal temperature for passenger transport inside. In addition, regenerative braking will enable the vehicle’s kinetic energy generated during braking to be converted to electrical energy.

The partnership between Solaris Bus & Coach and the city of Opole dates back to 2019, when the first order for 10 low-floor Urbino 12 buses was placed. Two years later, in 2021, it was extended via our cooperation in the field of zero-emission drives, as the city placed an order for its 5 first e-buses along with the charging infrastructure. After completion of the latest order, Opole will boast a fleet of 13 zero-emission electric buses.

Solaris Bus & Coach has been the clear leader in the Polish city bus market for an amazing 19 years now. So far, the bus maker has supplied over 7000 vehicles in total, including 550 e-buses.

