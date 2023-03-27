Solaris: New version of the Urbino 18 electric bus at Elekbu 2023

During the 14th edition of the Elekbu trade fair, Solaris will demonstrate a brand-new addition to its offering, an articulated electric bus with two electric drive axles

During the 14th edition of the Elekbu trade fair, Solaris will demonstrate a brand-new addition to its offering, an articulated electric bus with two electric drive axles. The Urbino 18 electric bus is presented at Solaris’s stand, no. 53.

Germany’s biggest conference and exhibition of e-buses has for 14 years now been addressing topics crucial for both the sector and e-mobility in public transport. This year’s edition will focus on the following issues: How can public transport do even better to achieve climate protection goals? What kind of innovative solutions can foster the pursuit of this objective? And how can we succeed in transforming transport to become more sustainable?

Environmentally-friendly public transport has been embedded in the activities of Solaris almost from the very beginning of the company. The manufacturer has continuously expanded its e-mobility range to adjust it to the needs of various towns and cities as well as to meet customers’ expectations, and thus to support them in the green transformation of their fleets.

Today, zero-emission e-buses, hydrogen buses and trolleybuses made by Solaris are available in various different lengths, from 9 up to 24 metres, and with a wide range of components. For the last 10 years Solaris has delivered nearly 1800 e-buses to its clients, placing the company first among European manufacturers in this respect. Another 650 electric buses are currently being manufactured. What is more, Solaris is also a leader in applying hydrogen technology in public transport. Over 100 Solaris hydrogen buses are already deployed carrying passengers in various European countries, and another 100 units are being prepared to be handed over to clients.

The Solaris’s stand (no. 53) will boast an articulated Urbino 18 electric bus, equipped with two drive axles and Solaris High Energy batteries with a capacity of over 550 kWh. Solaris has expanded its e-bus range via the addition of an articulated bus with more power, in order to guarantee even better operability and performance for the 18-metre bus on demanding routes and when driving uphill.

Batteries mounted in the Urbino 18 electric bus can be either plug-in charged or via a pantograph, and energy is transferred to its four 125 kW motors, mounted in both drive axles. The articulated Solaris Urbino 12 electric buses will fit up to 40 normal seats plus 2 folding ones, including 16 accessible from a low floor.

SOURCE: Solaris