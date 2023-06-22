Solaris electrifies the bus fleet in Novi Sad

Today, 10 Solaris electric buses hit the streets of Novi Sad in Serbia. Along with the zero-emission vehicles, the city's public transport operator, JGSP Novi Sad, also ordered modern infrastructure for fast and overnight charging

Today, 10 Solaris electric buses hit the streets of Novi Sad in Serbia. Along with the zero-emission vehicles, the city’s public transport operator, JGSP Novi Sad, also ordered modern infrastructure for fast and overnight charging. This is the first Serbian city where the Urbino electric vehicles powered by battery energy are in operation.

On June 22, the official handover of 10 Urbino 12 electric buses to JGSP Novi Sad, the public transport operator in Novi Sad, took place. Solaris delivered the vehicles along with the charging infrastructure. During the day, the buses will be charged using 3 pantograph chargers located at bus loops, while at night, there will be five stationary chargers at the depot. The impressive investment in sustainable urban transport amounted to approximately 6 million euros and was financed by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

The Urbino 12 electric buses are extremely quiet and emission-free at the point of use. With batteries of approximately 90 kWh and optimally designed infrastructure, the vehicles will have sufficient range and operational capability to be used on all bus lines in Novi Sad.

The models that are now starting their services in Novi Sad are innovative both in terms of equipment and design. The buses’ ceilings are adorned with an interesting, modern pattern that reflects ambient light. The LED lighting under the bus doors serves a practical function and facilitates passenger getting on and off the vehicle.

The operator has prioritized passenger and driver safety. The implemented Mobileye Shield+ solution aims to monitor blind spots and the bus’s surroundings, alerting the driver about pedestrians or cyclists nearby and enhancing the safety of road users. The innovative Mirror Eye system, equipped with cameras instead of conventional mirrors, significantly improves visibility, especially during nighttime and in challenging weather conditions. Each Urbino electric bus is equipped with an alcohol lock as an additional safety measure.

Solaris is a leading European manufacturer of zero-emission buses. The company already has 3,000 electric and hydrogen buses in its order portfolio. Over 2,000 of them have been delivered and are operating on the roads of dozens of cities across Europe. The 10 electric Solaris buses that made their debut on the streets of Novi Sad today are the first 100% electric buses in the city’s fleet and will undoubtedly contribute to reducing pollution and improving the quality of life in Serbia’s second-largest city.

SOURCE: Solaris